Johnson receives Eagle Scout

Solomon Johnson became an Eagle Scout in a Boy Scout Court of Honor held Aug. 27, 2016 at First Lutheran Church of Morris. Picture are (from left) Raymond, Solomon, Damon and Jane Johnson. Photo credit: Sue Dieter/Morris Sun Tribune

Morris Boy Scout Solomon Johnson was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout on Saturday, Aug. 27, in a Court of Honor ceremony held at First Lutheran Church of Morris. .

The Eagle Scout rank is scouting's highest honor with only 5 percent of Boy Scouts attaining reaching this milestone.

To earn the Eagle Scout rank a scout must earn at least 21 merit badges. Johnson has earned 40. A scout must also perform many hours of community service and have held leadership positions in the troop. Finally, a scout has to plan, organize and supervise a service project that will benefit a of a community, school or religious institution.

For his project, Johnson designed, built and installed a new large banner storage unit at First Lutheran Church.

Johnson will be a sophomore at Morris Area High School His parents are Jane and Raymond Johnson.