Looking Back

George Abel has a new Ford Thunderbird he is now driving that was won in a drawing several weeks ago. A salesman for Famous Brands, Inc., Mr. Abel's name was drawn from among names of 19 Minnesota salesmen for the company who qualified for the drawing.

Mrs. Milli Riba, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Mumme of this city, has been a "television cook" and has been conducting a foods and cooking program over KGMB-TV in Honolulu, Hawaii. Mrs. Riba's husband, M/Sgt. E. A. Riba, is stationed in Hawaii with the United States Air Force. Mrs. Riba and her TV program were the subjects for a column, appropriately entitled "Grass Shack Fannie Farmer," by Terrence O'Flaherty which appeared several weeks ago in the San Francisco Chronicle.

Dwain Benson is now the sole owner of the Morris Radio and Television shop, it is announced this week. Mr. Benson has bought out the interest of his partner, John Lembcke. The shop has been conducted as a partnership enterprise since 1947. Mr. Lembcke some time ago accepted a position with the Honeywell company in Minneapolis.

Workmen from the Chicago Bridge and Iron Co. have been busy the past week painting the city's new 500,000 gallon, 130-foot tall water tower. Work of applying the first coat has been completed and work of putting on the second coat of paint is expected to start.

The Morris Red Ryders Saddle club, winners of the drill championship at the Minnesota State Fair for three consecutive years, this year had to settle for second place. The Red Ryders were nudged out of another championship by the St. Croix Riders Saddle club of Baldwin, Wisconsin. On a point basis, the St. Croix club scored 258 points to 256 for the Red Ryders.

A total of 1,462 students is enrolled for the new term in the Morris public schools and St. Mary's grade and junior high schools, it was reported by school officials. This is an all-time high enrollment and is 77 more than were enrolled in the two school systems at the same time a year ago.

40 Years Ago

Items taken from the Tribune of September 2, 1976

Mrs. Dorothy Jacobson, a first grade teacher at Longfellow Elementary School in Morris showed her class of students cloth artwork as area schools started the 1976-77 school year Monday. Monday's total enrollment (kindergarten-grade 12) in the Morris Public Schools has shown a decline from previous years. While Cyrus showed a 10 percent increase, the Morris Public Schools, St. Mary's School and Hancock Public Schools again noted declines.

One of the featured entries in Donnelly's Threshing Bee parade were the members of the 1976 royal court, including Queen Julie Bakken and attendants Jody Larson and Debbie Underwood.

Con Freeman, treasurer for the Morris Health Care Corp. gave a check of $16,430 to Bob Rose, Stevens County Memorial Hospital administrator, to put towards the purchase of a surgical table with attachments and a washer-sterilizer. The money was raised through a countywide fund raising drive. Some of the money will also be used in the recruitment of doctors for the hospital.

A woman who teaches the three primary grades in the state's only log school and who believes "education should begin in delightful discovery and end in wonder" is Minnesota's Teacher of the Year. She is Andrea Marie Peterson, one of only two teachers in Grand Portage Elementary School-which is located in eastern Cook county on the Grand Portage Indian Reservation.

An aerial attack is expected by coach Jim Satter when his Morris Tiger football squad opens the season here against the Sauk Centre Mainstreeters. The reason Satter expects to be defending against passes is understandable, since the new coach of the Mainstreeters is Tom Bergner, former outstanding quarterback for the University of Minnesota, Morris Cougars, who had a reputation for throwing the football.

Although the Stevens County Board of Commissioners now have possession of the sanitary landfill permit, securing land to use as cover material has become somewhat of a problem. The commissioners stopped operation of the Stevens County landfill after they had rejected new bids for the landfill's operation in lieu of a hydro-geologic examination of the landfill.

10 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun Tribune of September 2, 2006

Members of the Morris Kiwanis sang jingles written for the new "There's more in Morris" slogan.

Charlie Glasrud, Ken Hodgson, Jim Thoreen and Chuck Grussing entertained the crowd at the Morris Community Picnic with their music.

The Morris Area Tigers played Minnewaska Area in the first game played at the new stadium. The UMM Cougars play Lawrence University today in the stadium's first college kick off. The stadium's name, Big Cat, recently approved by the Morris Area School Board, with a nod of approval from administrators at UMM, is an obvious reference to both schools' team names and mascots, the MAHS Tigers and the UMM Cougars.

Several renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in Minnesota - in particular, Stevens County - received a boost on Wednesday. Minnesota was awarded more than $4.1 million grants for 32 projects in 18 counties through the Section 9006 Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Improvement program. A 10-turbine wind energy project in Stevens County received $2.95 million.

Craig Beyer of Morris successfully completed the Certified Arborist examination administered through the International Society of Arboriculture and the local chapter of the ISA. Beyer is the owner of Craig's Tree Service, located in Morris, and has been involved in the industry for almost 10 years. Beyer also is a licensed tree inspector.

Reigning Threshing Bee Queen Christa Bahr crowns Alissa Melberg at the Threshing Bee Queen coronation. Alisha Roske was crowned the Princess. KMRS/KKOK news director, Paul Schwarz, was the emcee for the evening.