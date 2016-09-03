Donnelly News: September 3, 2016

Welcome to the latest edition of the Donnelly News.

It was a fantastic weekend for the Donnelly Threshing Bee, some early morning rains on Saturday and Sunday helped settle the dust while the rest of weekend was sunny and mild.

Congratulations to the new Threshing Bee royalty; Queen Logan Mau, Princess Ryanne Bisgard, Little Miss Donnelly Cassie Fults and Little Miss Princess Addison Cihak.

The traveling parade trophy went to Kongsvinger Church.

The 2017 Threshing Bee will be held on Aug. 26 and 27 and will feature Allis Chalmers.

In St. John's Kongsvinger news: There will be 140th anniversary celebration for Kongsvinger on Sept. 18, beginning with dedication of the remodeled church basement at 9:30 a.m. followed by coffee hour. Services with Holy Communion will be at 11 a.m. followed by a potluck dinner, cupcakes and ice cream. RSVP to parish office by Sept. 3.

God's Work Our Hands will be held on Sept. 11 starting with a send off service at 8:30 a.m. at St. John's. There will also be preparation work for the anniversary celebration at Kongsvinger. Please call the parish office at 246-3211 for more information.

From Good Shepherd Lutheran Church: Rally Sunday will be held Sept. 11 with a potluck dinner following adult ed.

Church Without Walls will be held at First LUtheran and Faith Lutheran of Morris on Sept. 11.

Kids for Truth will be held at First Baptist Church of Morris on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. They also have new service times with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and services at 10:30 a.m.

Septemberfest will be held at The Church of the Assumption in Morris on Sept. 18, starting with mass at 10 a.m. and continuing with a dinner, children's carnival, auction and more..

Sons of Norway Norskfødt Lodge will sponsor an organ concert by Patricia Lundeen on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church of Morris.

Steve Larson of Donnelly passed away on Aug. 28. Services are today (Saturday) at Kongsvinger. Survivors include his wife Audrey; step-daughters Ashley, and Hannah (Jeremy) Michaelson and their family; parents Don and Algene Larson; and grandmother Bertha Larson among other family.

Former Donnelly resident Conrad Johnsen passed away on Aug. 19. His dad was the late Lynn Johnsen who worked at the elevator in Donnelly for many years.

The Donnelly Rod and Gun club annual trap shoot will be held at Harstad Slough on Sept. 11 from noon to 4 p.m.

The high school sports season is underway. At the Tiger cross country invitational, MACA girls took sixth with Savannah Aanerud 17th and Auddy Speer 23rd in JV. The boys were seventh with Micah Aanerud finishing 83rd.

Lilly Joy Johnson was born on July 3, to Jeremiah and Erica Johnson. Grandparents are Dawn Johnson of Wheaton, Randy and Gayle Johnson of Fargo, and Jerry and Wanda Cin of Morris.