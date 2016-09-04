The Library is closed Monday, Sept. 5 for the Labor Day Holiday.

The summer has come to an end and so has our Summer Reading Program. Our theme this year was, "Read for the Win", to honor the Olympics. We had a total of 123 children participate by returning 121 reading logs and/or bookmarks (73 girls and 50 boys) and there was good attendance for our three (3) major events: Professor Marvel's Magic, Quistorff's animals, and George of the Juggle; with standing room only. There were weekly art projects, trivia questions, and Thursday morning story times along with movie matinees, graphic novel book club and an outdoor family game night. A good time was had by all with a little bit of something for everyone including prizes, book give-a ways, and coupons for ice cream cones. We could not have organized this summer-long activity and provided all of the prizes without the generous support of the community and hard work by library staff: Sharon Ehlers, Anne Barber, Roxane Malland, and Mary Ann Nelson. Thank you.

Anne Barber and Roxane Malland have been organizing coloring events, which have become so popular that they will continue in the library twice a month. The next coloring events are Thursdays, Sept. 8 and 22 at 6:30 p.m.. Coloring sheets and pencils are provided, so feel free to stop by and join the fun.

If you enjoy science fiction books, you may want to join in the Sci Fi book club, Wednesday, September 14th at 7 p.m. The book discussion will be Neil Gaiman's Neverwhere book, 1997.

UMM students will be continuing with Spanish Story Times, 'Me Encanta Leer' on select Saturdays this fall. Upcoming Spanish Story Times will be 10:30 a.m. Sept. 10 and 24.. Please mark your calendars and plan to attend. Regular story times will resume Sept. 1 and will continue at 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.

The display case for September features a collection of Pinocchio dolls and memorabilia from Darlene Pasche, long time Morris resident, Library Board member, and Friend of the Library.

This is to be my last column as I am retiring Sept. 16 after 8 1/2 years in Morris. I have been called to Boise, Idaho to be closer to family. My house is sold and the furniture packed up so I will just have time enough to say my good-byes before driving out with my sister on the 17th. The Friends of the Library have planned a farewell open house from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 if you care to stop by. This has been a great job for me and I thank all of you for the opportunity to serve the community. I wish everyone well and hope you continue to love your library and keep on reading.

My favorite purchases for the Library have been:

• Backroads of Minnesota, text by Shawn Perich photography by Gary Alan Nelson

• Barn Quilts and the American Quilt Trail Movement, by Suzi Parron, 2012.

• Bookmarks Magazine

• Bundt Cake Bliss, by Susanna Short, 2007

• Carnegie Libraries of Minnesota, by Kevin Clemens, 2011

• Embroidered Textiles, by Sheila Paine, reprinted 2008

• Graveyard Book, by Neil Gaiman, 2008, audio edition and read by author

• Illuminations: a novel of Hildegard von Bingen, by Mary Sharratt, 2012

• Once a Crooked Man, by David McCallum, 2016, audio edition and read by author

• Porch Parties: cocktail recipes and easy ideas for outdoor entertaining, by Denise Gee, 2009

• Sunday Philosophy Club series by Alexander McCall Smith featuring Isabel Dalhousie

• Treasures Magazine