Clean energy program honors city of Morris

Representatives from the city of Morris were at the Minnesota State Fair Aug. 28 as part of the Clean Energy Awards Program recognition. From left, UMM graduate Kyle Klausing,Troy Goodnough, Blaine Hill, UMM student Sophie Bishop, Bill Grant, the Deputy Commissioner of Energy and Telecommunications for the Minnesota Department of Commerce, UMM graduate Saskia Zinn, UMM student Mckenzie Dice and Bryan Herrmann. Submitted photo

Representatives of the city of Morris were honored Sunday, Aug. 28 at the Minnesota State Fair as part of The Clean Energy Community Awards program. The city is a finalist in the program which are an acknowledges of the work done by Minnesota communities to further the state's clean energy goals by implementing programs, policies, and technologies that encourage energy efficiency, conservation, and renewable energy generation. The awards program is sponsored by the Minnesota Commerce Department.

The other finalists are: Minnesota Air National Guard, 133 AW, city of St. Cloud, the cities of Pelican Rapids and Fergus Falls, the city of Minneapolis, the city of Hutchinson, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and Chisago County. The award recipients will be announced in October.

Initiatives that are noted by the evaluators are: Creation of multi-year comprehensive, sustainability, zoning or climate action plans, Energy efficiency in new and existing public or private buildings, including repairs, updates, and design., Energy efficiency in public infrastructure, such as street lighting or sewage and water treatment facilities, facilitation or generation of clean energy through non-carbon based systems, e.g. land use, permitting, financing, and incentive programs and Transportation measures, such as conversion or replacement of city vehicle fleets to low/no carbon fuels, and infrastructure support for electric/NG/hydrogen vehicle fueling stations.