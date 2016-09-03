New environment for learning

The greenhouse in the new outdoor learning center for the early childhood family education program.

A group of parents, teachers and school officials saw a place on school grounds for more activity than mowing.

Just two months after breaking ground on an outdoor learning environment for Morris Area Schools Community Education's Early Childhood Family Education program, the center is open.

The outdoor learning environment, or Ole as it's affectionately called, is on former lawn space tucked between the exterior walls at the back of the school district building.

"That was June 23 and it was just grass," Morris Area Community Education Director Tony Reimers said of the groundbreaking ceremony.

The grass has been transformed into a creative play area for ECFE students but, Reimers and ECFE Director Diane Strobel said, the entire elementary school is welcome to use it.

"This is just a great blend of education and creativity," Reimers said.

"I'm still pinching myself," Strobel said.

Ole contains several play stations. Kids can climb and walk on a real tree trunk and tree stumps. The bark has been stripped from those trunks and stumps and a varnish coat has been added. An outdoor kitchen center allows kids to make messy foods while a water play area encourages kids to experiment with water. The environment includes other play areas and a greenhouse. Kids will grow plants in the outdoor planters and inside the greenhouse, Reimers said.

The areas offer "creative ways to learn and explore," Strobel said.

The outdoor learning environment started as wish from ECFE staff which shared it with its advisory council in October.

"Our teachers, this is their dream," Strobel said.

Advisory council member and parent Amy Ekren said, "The driving force behind it was the teachers and their passion."

"They always wanted an outdoor education environment," Ekren said. The advisory board responded to the staff passion and planning started.

A design was selected and those involved agreed on the site.

"I love collaborative efforts," Ekren said.

Staff and parents raised money and in-kind donations for the project.

"This was a really neat community project," Reimers said.

It's a community project that Reimers said will have "an amazing impact on kids. No. 1 because they will be outside and No. 2 because there is just so much creativity (that can happen)."

Kids were already exploring the outdoor learning center during a recent open house.

"It was fun to see people's reactions to it," Ekren said. "I'm excited to see what they will do (in the future.)."