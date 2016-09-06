Restaurant fire brings smoke to photography studio

One the fans used to reduce the smoke smell in the photography studio at 3 E. 5th St. in Morris. Smoke from the Sunday fire at Bello Cucina entered the photography studio. Rae Yost/Sun Tribune.

The doors were open and the fans were blowing Tuesday at the photography studio shared by Stephanie Warzecha and Michelle Tritz at 3 E. 5th St. in Morris. Smoke from an early Sunday morning fire at the back of Bello Cucina restaurant at 506 Atlantic Ave. entered the photography studio. The two businesses share a building but are separated by walls.

State Fire Marshal Toby McLain said cigarette butts and ashes behind the restaurant started the fire which caused extensive smoke and water damage to Bello Cucina. The fire was reported by a passerby at about 2:18 a.m. Sunday, said Morris Fire Chief Dave Dybdal.

"It could be a lot worse, but we will be happy when we can open again," Warzecha said on Tuesday afternoon. "I had a full week scheduled and I had to cancel my appointments. You couldn't be here for more than 10 minutes."

Although the two photographers can keep some appointments, those in the studio needed to be canceled or re-scheduled, Tritz and Warzecha said. Tritz said other photographers in town have also been willing to help.

The interior of the studio and props smell of smoke. The furniture and props also have some smoke soot, Tritz said.

Tritz said the smoke smell diminished some since Monday. "Yesterday it was so bad," Tritz said of the smoke smell.

The photographers have been using fans and air purifiers to clear the smoke smell.

"We will do some heavy cleaning," Tritz said.

They are also waiting to hear from Bello Cucina's insurance adjuster to learn what will be covered in the studio.

Federated Telephone is next door to Bello Cucina to the west on Atlantic Avenue.

Tammy Marquardt of Federated Telephone said Tuesday the business had a "little smoke" from the restaurant fire.

"We got really lucky. We could have had lots more damage any which way it went," Marquardt said.