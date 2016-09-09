UMM Preview

2016 Latterell Visiting Alumni Lecture

Kurt Refsnider '04 will deliver the 2016 Latterell Visiting Alumni Lecture on Monday, Sept.12, at 7 p.m. in Science 2950 (Auditorium). The lecture is free and open to the public. Refsnider will discuss "Ancient features in glaciated landscapes on Baffin Island, Arctic Canada, and implications for today's changing climate." Privately funded with gifts from alumni, faculty, staff, and Latterell friends and family, the Joseph J. Latterell Memorial Visiting Alumnus Program provides annual grants to disciplines within the Division of Science and Mathematics to invite alumni to campus to serve as resource persons for students and faculty.

Farmers Market and Local Foods Feast

Celebrate the tastes of the harvest at the Pride of the Prairie Farmers Market and Fall Feast at the University of Minnesota, Morris on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Shop area vendors from 2—5 p.m. on the campus mall (rainsite is the Student Center), then enjoy local food and culture as well as homegrown music at the evening feast from 5 to 7:30 p.m.in the Dining Hall. Meal tickets will be available at the door. For more information call 320—589-6013.

Asking the Big Questions

The next Asking the Big Questions will take place on Tuesday, Sept.13, at 7 p.m. in the Briggs Library McGinnis Room. Adam Olson '10, assistant professor of political science, will give a brief presentation titled "What's up with the Election?: Emerging Questions and Answers" that explores the complexities and misconceptions surrounding this year's political process. Is Hillary Clinton really so disliked by Democrats? How did Trump become the Republican nominee? What's at stake this election? What factors are influencing voters in the United States and elsewhere in the western world? Come find out and then discuss. Asking the Big Questions is a campus/community discussion group that explores the significant issues of the day. It is sponsored by Briggs Library.

2016—17 Performing Arts Series: Mark Nizer 4D

The 2016—17 University of Minnesota, Morris Performing Arts Series will open with juggler extraordinaire Mark Nizer 4D on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m. in the Student Center's Edson Auditorium. World-class juggling, outrageous humor, and a live 4D performance: Mark Nizer is sure to wow the crowd with his sensational act. Described by Performance Magazine as "nothing less than brilliant," Nizer's performance—the only live 4D show out there—offers a unique, one-of-a-kind experience. Tickets are available for purchase online, by phone and mail, or in person at the Office of Student Activities. For tickets and more information, visit tickets.umn.edu or call 320-589-6077.