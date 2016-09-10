Donnelly News: Sept. 10, 2016

Welcome to the latest edition of the Donnelly News.

It was another nice weekend followed by some rain late Monday afternoon and again on Wednesday.

In St. John's Kongsvinger news: There will be 140th anniversary celebration for Kongsvinger on Sept. 18, beginning with dedication of the remodeled church basement at 9:30 a.m.followed by coffee hour,then services with Holy Communion at 11 a.m. and a potluck dinner followed by cupcakes and ice cream.

Septemberfest will be held at the Church of the Assumption in Morris on Sept.18 starting with mass at 10 a.m. and continuing with a dinner, children's carnival, auction and other activities. All are welcome.

St. Charles Catholic Church of Herman will have their fall festival dinner on Sept. 18 at the Herman Community Center starting at 11 a.m.

Sons of Norway Norskfødt Lodge will sponsor an organ concert by Patricia Lundeen on Sept.19 at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church of Morris. Refreshments will be served following the concert.

The Donnelly Rod and Gun club annual trap shoot will be held at Harstad slough (north east corner of Donnelly) on Sept. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Neimackl Park Day will be held on Sept.11 starting with dinner at 10:30 a.m. Please note this event has been moved to the Herman Community Center in Herman.

Tiger girls' cross country placed second in the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd invite. Savanah Aanerud was 13th. In junior varsity, Auddy Speer placed seventh. For the boys' junior varsity, Micah Aanerud finished 15th and Kellen Erdahl was 24th.

Heidi (Kopel) Asmus will be the new Speech Therapist at the Hancock schools this year.

While in Rollag on Monday I met up with former Donnelly resident Roger Johnsen. We were best of friends for many years until he and his family moved away. It has been nearly 50 years since I have seen him. He lives in Perham now where he has his own repair shop