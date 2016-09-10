Community Calendar: Sept. 10, 2016

CUB SCOUT INFORMATION MEETING will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Morris Area Elementary cafeteria. Boys in grades 1 to 5 are invited to join Cub Scouts. For more information, contact Cub Master Troy Goodnough at 814-322-6531 or good0044@morris.umn.edu .

STEVENS COUNTY ECI meeting will be held at 11:45 in the ECFE/SR Parent Ed room at the Morris Area Elementary school.

TOPS MN #160 MORRIS meeting will be held at the Morris Senior Center, 603 Oregon Ave., Morris. Meeting begins promptly at 5:00 p.m. with weigh-in beginning at 4:30.

Saturday, September 17

MINNEWASKA SINGLES Game Night is 7 p.m at the American Legion in Glenwood 186 hy 55 .Bring a snack to share for more info. call 320-283-5612.

Sunday, September 18

ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC CHURCH FALL FESTIVAL in Herman. Turkey dinner with homemade pie will be served. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Adults $10, children 5-10 $5. Served at the new Herman Community Center.

Monday, September 19

SONS OF NORWAY Norskfodt Lodge 1-590 will meet at First Lutheran Church, Morris at 7 p.m. Program is by Patricia Lundeen of Brainerd who is a lifelong musician and organist and has presented programs on Scandinavian music. Public is welcome and invited to attend. Refreshments served.

Wednesday, September 21

HOSTAS COME GROW WITH US class. Learn about raising hostas, color and landscaping, dividing, and much more. Held at 5:15 p.m. in the Horticulture Display Garden at the West Central Research and Outreach Center. 46352 State Hwy 329, Morris. (320) 589-1711. In the event of inclement weather, class will be held in AgCountry Auditorium at the WCROC. Admission is free, donations accepted.

Thursday, September 22

FREE CREATIVE COLORING EVENT at the Morris Public Library from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The library will provide coloring pages and pencils to use, or you may bring your own. All ages are welcome.