2016-17 UMM Performing Arts Series opens Sept. 17

Juggler extraordinaire Mark Nizer opens the 2016-17 UMM Performing Arts Series will a performance on Saturday, Sept. 17 in UMM's Edson Hall. Contributed photo

The 2016—17 University of Minnesota, Morris Performing Arts Series will open with juggler extraordinaire Mark Nizer at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. in the Student Center's Edson Auditorium.

World-class juggling, outrageous humor, and a live 4D performance: Nizer is sure to wow the crowd with his sensational act. Described by Performance Magazine as "nothing less than brilliant," Nizer's performance—the only live 4D show out there—offers a unique, one-of-a-kind experience.

Prior to the evening performance, there will be a pre-show reception for season ticketholders. Light refreshments will be served. To enter, a season ticket holder must provide their ticket to the show.

Audiences can also look forward to the following acts throughout the year:

● The Lincoln Trio: Saturday, Oct. 1

● Trick Boxing: Saturday, Nov. 12

● Lily Cai Chinese Dance Company: Saturday, Feb. 25

● Kahulanui: Saturday, April 22

Tickets are available for purchase online, by phone and mail, or in person at the Office of Student Activities. For tickets and more information, please visit tickets.umn.edu or call 320-589-6077.