Looking Back

Congratulations to Ron Sharstrom of Morris, who correctly identified this photo of the Morris Medical Center. Ron wins a three-month subscription to the Morris Sun Tribune.

Ernest Hall, well known Morris resident, observed his birthday anniversary by being at his office in the Glass Block.

The mere fact that Ernest Hall, well known Morris resident, observed his birthday anniversary by being at his office in the Glass Block doesn't sound so out of the ordinary. But it was - for the birthday anniversary Mr. Hall noted that day was his 90th. The most usual thing about the day, really was Mr. Hall's presence in his office. In June 1871, when Earnest was five years old, the elder Mr. Hall came to Stevens County to take a soldier's homestead. He was one of a party of three who made the trek here at the time. The other two were Martin Torpey and J. L. Walker, both prominent among the pioneer residents. They were among the first of a sizable number of New England folks who settled in that community and who gave basis for the "Yankee Ridge" description of the community.

The Morris Red Ryders Saddle club went to St. Paul where the club performed at the Minnesota State Fair in defense of the state championship it has won for three successive years. The local club, incidentally, is the only club ever to win the state championship more than two years.

Don J. Klien and family have moved to Morris from Little Falls and are residing on the west side of this city. Mr. Klien was transferred by the Northwestern Bell Telephone company from its Little Falls exchange to the Morris exchange last July 9.

Coaches Ron Masanz and Stan Kent took the Morris Tiger grid squad to Detroit Lakes for a scrimmage session with the Laker gridders. The scrimmage was expected to give the Tigers some valuable experience and polish as they prepare for their opening game of the season next Friday. That initial game Friday will bring the Warriors of Wheaton to Morris.

The Hancock Concrete Products company started production this week in its new factory with a new concrete pipe machine said to be the first such machine installed in Minnesota. The machine can manufacture concrete pipe sections 6 to 36 inches in diameter and 4 to 8 feet in length.

Playing errorless ball afield behind the 6-hit pitching of Howard Heil, Hancock defeated Cyrus at the Morris Eagles park, 8 to 3, and thereby won the playoff championship of the Pomme de Terre-2 league. By virtue of the title, Hancock represented the league in the Region 9-B tournament.

The city commission let the contract for re-painting the city's million-gallon water reservoir to the Midwest Painting Co. of Hopkins. The job, which includes some welding work and also the lettering of the name "Morris" on the city's new 500,000 gallon water tower, is expected to be started in about two weeks.

Schools in this area are generally ready for a record influx of students for the new term which opens this week. Approximately 1,200 pupils are expected to start the school year in the Morris public schools. The St. Mary's parochial school in Morris expects an enrollment of about 250 grade and junior high schools is expected for the new term.

40 Years Ago

Items taken from the Tribune of September 16, 1976

Hair dresser officers were installed at a meeting of the Heart O' Lakes Hair Dressers Association meeting at the Four Seasons Supper Club. Newly elected were Micky Hruby, historian; Helen Berg, reporter; Cliff Tomoson, vice-president; Sonia Meyer, president; Ann Naber, regional director; Sandy Kielmeyer, secretary and Laura Davids, treasurer.

Jan Libby, physical education teacher for Morris elementary schools, taught basic swimming strokes to second grade students from Longfellow School. A new program initiated by the Morris school board makes swimming instruction part of the physical education curriculum this year. The swimming instruction is being conducted in the newly renovated pool at the UMM PE Annex. Rich Rose is also aiding in the swimming instruction.

Former representative Delbert Anderson successfully withstood a severe challenge from Ken Koob to win the district 15A Independent-Republican primary election. Anderson, a former eight-term legislator from Starbuck, will face DFL incumbent Wayne Schumacher, of Glenwood. Anderson carried Stevens County by a substantial margin in a light turnout for the primary election, while Koob won in Pope County.

Tony Storck of Morris received a check for $2,787.32 from Jane Bedel, Morris Co-op bookkeeper and Warren Huebner, Morris Co-op Assn. Manager. The check was Storck's share in the Co-op's stock retirement program, a program for those Co-op patrons 75 or older. Storck is the only surviving member of the original Morris Co-op board of directors.

"Dirty Work at the Crossroads", a three-act melodrama, will be presented at the school auditorium in Chokio. The production is part of the Chokio-Alberta community Bicentennial celebration which features a carnival at the school in Chokio.

10 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun Tribune of September 6, 2006

Seven girl scouts from Troop 177 were among 200 girl scouts and volunteers who went on a five day trip to New York City in June. The Morris contingent included Olivia Pilarski and her mom, April Pilarski, her grandmother Judy Williams and her great-grandmother Virginia Nelson; Brittany and Elizabeth Harrison and their mom Jamey Harrison; Rebecca Erickson and her mom Heidi Roiland; Amy Rudstrom; Elizabeth Helberg and her mom Sandy Lesmeister; and Krystal Heily and her mom Karen Ritter. Other highlights of the trip included meeting a Radio City Rockette and seeing the live broadcast of the CBS Early Show and various other sites of interest.

The Morris Area boys' and girls' cross country teams placed fourth at the Lac qui Parle Valley invite. The team includes Tina Larson, Megan Thooft, Christina Thooft, Christa Bahr, Sarah Kuhn, Breanna Kruize, Katia Vantries and Mary Hu.

Alexandria Technical College was one of only eight schools selected nationwide to participate in the Maurices, Inc. store internship program. Melody Tims (St. Cloud) and Karin Miller (Morris), both returning second-year fashion management students from Alexandria Technical College, were chosen to participate in the Maurices summer internship program. As a result of such a positive internship experience, both have been offered part-time positions at Maurices and will be interviewing for management positions once they graduate from college in May 2007.

Four candidates - Roger McCannon, Don Munsterman, Mary Ann Scharf and Mel Wohlers - are running for the Stevens County Board of Commissioners District 5 seat in the Sept. 12 primary. The candidates are seeking to succeed Commissioner Bob Stevenson, who has served District 5 for 40 years.

Morris Area Elementary principal Brad Korn accepts a donation of school supplies from Linda Ley at the school. Linda (Scribner) Ley is a Morris High School alumni. Her fellow office employees at the Defense Contract Management Agency based at Ft. Snelling conduct a school supply drive annually. They decided to give the collection to an outstate school this year, and since Linda has rural ties, Morris Area was the designated recipient. Items donated include all the basics: notebooks, pencils, erasers, crayons and more.