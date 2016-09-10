Donnelly man faces 16 charges in 2 complaints

A 29-year-old Donnelly man stole car parts, copper wire and numerous other items from Stevens County residences from the fall of 2014 until the spring of 2015, a complaint filed in Stevens County District Court alleges.

John Edward Higgins is charged with eight counts of burglary in the third degree and one count each of burglary in the second degree, theft of a firearm, theft of items totalling more than $5,000, criminal damage in the first degree and felon in possession of a firearm.

In a second complaint, Higgins is charged with three counts of predatory offender-knowingly violates registration. Higgins is a predatory offender who did not report a change in his primary address from July 21, 2015 through Aug. 21, 2016, the complaint alleges.

Higgins' bail was set at $100,000 with no conditions and $50,000 with conditions in Stevens County District Court Sept. 6, Stevens County Attorney Aaron Jordan said.

Higgins is accused of stealing items from at least five different properties in Stevens County. Higgins stole copper wire, guns, tools, collectable toys and other items from buildings on those properties, the complaint alleges.

Higgins is not eligible to possess a firearm because he was convicted of a felony charge of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree on May 4, 2006 in Dakota County.

Higgins is required to register and report any change in his primary address. The second complaint alleges that Higgins moved from his primary reported residence in Donnelly to a secondary address in Morris but did not report that change.