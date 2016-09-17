Welcome to the latest edition of the Donnelly News.

It was another nice weekend followed by some rain late Monday afternoon and again on Wednesday.

In St. John's/Kongsvinger news: There will be 140th anniversary celebration for Kongsvinger on Sept. 18 beginning with dedication of the remodeled church basement at 9:30 a.m. followed by coffee hour, services with Holy Communion at 11 a.m. then a potluck dinner with cupcakes and ice cream.

The youth club will meet on Sept. 21 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Septemberfest will be held at The Church of the Assumption in Morris on Sept.18 starting with mass at 10 a.m. and continuing with a dinner, children's carnival and auction.

St. Charles Church of Herman will have their fall festival dinner on Sept. 18 at the Herman Community Center starting at 11 a.m.

A nationwide prayer event for women, Cry Out One Evening One Heart One Cry, will be held on Sept. 23 via simulcast at the Morris Evangelical Free Church from 6 to 9 p.m.

Sons of Norway Norskfødt Lodge will sponsor an organ concert by Patricia Lundeen on Sept.19, at 7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church of Morris. Refreshments will be served following the concert.

Former Donnelly area resident, Marie Ellen Sperr Cosh of Alexandria passed away on Sept. 7.

Gordon V. Aanerud, of Carlton, passed away Sept. 1. His parents were Victor and Millie (Miller) Aanerud from the Donnelly area. The Kopacek family traveled to Battle Lake on Sept. 11 for his committal service.

Paul Bruns of Morris passed away on Sept. 13. Survivors include his daughter Shelia (Keith) Kaehler of Morris and son Jerry (Kathy) Bruns of Donnelly.

RUSC Kinship is looking for individuals and/or groups to help with its fall festival on Oct. 7. Contact the office for details.

At the Holdingford cross country invitational, the Tiger girls placed third. The Tigers took first at Long Prairie/Grey Eagle. Savannah Aanerud was 12th at Holdingford and fifth at LP/GE. Auddy Sperr placed 28 at LP/GE. For the junior varsity, Isabel Fynboh was 21st and for the boys Micah Aanerud placed 12th.

The Donnelly Community Club had their post Bee meeting on Sept. 12 and it was another successful Threshing Bee. The next meeting is Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.

The 2017 Threshing Bee is Aug. 26 and 27 and the feature will be Allis Chalmers.

The Threshing Bee royalty were part of the parade in Dalton on Sept. 10. Some also participated in the machinery parade.

Joan and Jerry Kopacek attended the VFW Fall conference in Mahnomen Sept. 9 to 11.