Looking Back

The Morris Coast-to-Coast store, owned and operated by Mr. and Mrs. Bill Rickmeyer, have donated a 10 speed bicycle to be used as the grand prize in the Morris Bike-A-Thon for the March of Dimes. Rhonda and Debbie Rickmeyer presented the bicycle to Herb Sorbel, treasurer of the Pomme de Terre chapter of the March of Dimes and Abbey Gray, president of the Pomme de Terre chapter of the March of Dimes.

Neil Klimek has cerebral palsy and after waiting four years, he finally has a furry new friend to help him with everyday tasks. "He's like another pair of hands for me," said Klimek, of Starbuck, as his new helping companion rested next to his wheel chair. His name is Merlin, a four-year-old Australian Shepherd, Golden Retriever and cross service dog. Dog trainer Sarah Granger from a veterinary clinic in Morris, who also works with Hearing and Service Dogs of Minnesota, works with them.

The Northern Pacific Railway company awarded the contract to John Nagle of Morris for construction of a large new addition to the present warehouse and office facilities of the Eames Distributing company. The new building will adjoin the present Eames company warehouse on the northwest, occupying the site of the present Swift and Co. produce plant and that portion of East 9th Street which was recently ordered vacated by the city commission.

The presentation of service pin awards to Morris district employees of the Otter Tail Power Company was made by C. G. Wright, Fergus Falls, president of the company, at the annual meeting and banquet held for all employees and their wives. Heading the list were Alfred Darr, Appleton, whose service pin recognized 30 years with the company, and Ralph Casanova, Morris, who has completed 20 years with the company.

September 11 and 12 will be "Tall Corn Days" in Morris, and $55 in cash prizes are awaiting area contestants who are winners in two contests held as part of the event. "Tall Corn Days" are this month's shopportunity days sponsored by the Retail Trade committee of the Civic and Commerce association. One of the contest scheduled is a contest among customers for the tallest stalk of corn. The second contest, open to farmers and towns folks alike, involves guessing the number of ears of corn which will be in a wagon on the Glass Block corner. Guesses should be entered on the coupon on the front page of the Morris Shopping News and may be left at any one of these stores: Johnson Drug, Messner Drug, Arneson Drug, Probst Jewelry, Coleman Jewelry, Kellenberger Jewelry, Lindrud Variety and Ben Franklin store.

The Morris high school gridders inaugurated another football season with a 19-0 victory over the Warriors of Wheaton in a game played on the Morris field. Top individual performances were that of Captain Gary Melchert, main cog in the Tiger offense. The Tigers' other touchdown was scored by quarterback Ronnie Max following the recovery of a fumbled punt deep in Wheaton territory.

40 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun of September 14, 1976

Morris participated in a simulated disaster organized by the University of Minnesota Emergency Preparedness Office. This year's simulated disaster took place in the area around Wells park. Bob Rose, Stevens County Memorial Hospital administrator, indicated the hospital is required by the state to participate in two external simulated disaster exercises per year. Wally Caryl, director for the University of Minnesota Emergency Preparedness, said the purpose of the simulated disaster is to become more professional and more efficient in handling a large scale disaster should one occur.

Glenwood's alert secondary intercepted three passes, converting two into touchdowns, while a fumble recovery led to another score in a 28-0 victory over Morris at Bill Coombe Field. The victory lifted the Lakers' record to 2-0, while the Tigers are winless in two starts.

Kongsvinger Lutheran Church, Donnelly, will celebrate its 100th anniversary Sept. 18 and 19. A member of The American Lutheran Church, the congregation was officially organized on Sept. 20, 1876. During the intervening 100 years, 13 pastors have preached, taught and counseled the people, officiating at hundreds of baptisms, confirmations, marriages and funerals. Special musical numbers by the Kongsvinger Choirs and the Kongsvinger Male Quartet are interspersed throughout the proceedings. A special centennial smorgasbord will be served by the Kongsvinger ALCW. Present officers of the congregation are: Lawrence Anderson, president; Chester Larson, secretary, and Mrs. Arven Graff, treasurer.

Allan Grantham, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harley Grantham and Nathan Seip, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Seip, have been named semi-finalists from Morris High School in the National Merit Scholarship Program, according to Principal W.G. Behm. Semifinalists who attain finalist status will compete for at least 1,000 National Merit $1,000 Scholarships.

Airman Dean R. Anderson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Manley R. Anderson of rural Morris, has been selected for technical training at Chanute AFB, IL, in the Air Force survival equipment field. The airman recently completed basic training at Lackland AFB, TX, and studied the Air Force mission, organization and customs and received special instruction in human relations.

10 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun Tribune of September 13, 2006

A group of students, faculty, and community members gathered at the University of Minnesota, Morris mall to remember the victims of 9-11. A moment of silence was observed at the time the first plane hit the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. UMM students organized the 9-11 Never Forget Project. Sixteen students were on the mall at 5 a.m. to place nearly 3,000 flags in the lawn. The flags and ideas for the project were provided by Young America's Foundation.

The parishioners of Assumption Catholic Church of Morris are celebrating the 100th anniversary of the completion of the church building with a SeptemberFest and centennial celebration on Sept. 17. The first Mass in Morris was celebrated in a railroad section house in 1870 by two priests, Father Hurley and Father McDermott, who traveled throughout the area saying Mass at remote sites. In 1876 as more Catholics moved to west central Minnesota, the Assumption Parish was established covering Stevens, Pope, Traverse, Wilkin, Big Stone and Swift counties. A church was constructed a year later at the site where the present church stands on a lot given to the church by the railroad.

Four candidates-Roger McCannon, Don Munsterman, Mary Ann Scharf and Mel Wohlers- are running in the primary election for the Stevens County Board of Commissioners District 5 seat.

Sitting City Council member Sheldon Giese was the only candidate to file for Morris mayoral seat. Incumbent City Council members Jerry Schmidt and Matt Carrington have filed for reelection. Challengers Jeff Miller and Twig Webster also are running for council seats.