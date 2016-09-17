Kongsvinger celebrates 140 years Sept. 18

It was 1869 and Christian Olsrud had uprooted his wife and four children from their homeland near Kongsvinger, Norway. They had sacrificed so much and now, as they viewed the barren prairie, they realized how much they missed having a place of worship. Their love of God was deep in their hearts.

That dream of planting a house of worship on the prairie was realized on Sept. 20, 1876. A group of men and women who had immigrated from Kongsvinger, Norway, were finally able to organize and call Rev. C. Saugstad to preach the word of God at Kongsvinger Church in Donnelly.

That was 140 years ago and God continues to bless Kongsvinger with his love and grace. It is with great pleasure that Kongsvinger Lutheran Church would like to invite members, family, friends, and our community to celebrate with on Sunday, Sept. 18. Join us at 9:30 a.m. in our church basement for Scandinavian goodies. Guests are welcome to attend a Service of Holy Communion at 11 a.m. followed by an old-fashioned Kongsvinger potluck dinner. The afternoon ends cupcakes and ice cream.

Come celebrate 140 years of fellowship in the love of our Lord Jesus Christ.

If you have questions, please contact the church office. Reservations are appreciated. If you will be joining us, please let us know by calling 320-246-3211 and leaving a message or by e-mail at stjkongs@runestone.net.