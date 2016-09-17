Community Calendar

MINNEWASKA SINGLES Game Night is 7 p.m at the American Legion in Glenwood 186 hy 55 .Bring a snack to share for more info. call 320-283-5612.

Sunday, September 18

ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC CHURCH FALL FESTIVAL in Herman. Turkey dinner with homemade pie will be served. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Adults $10, children 5-10 $5. Served at the new Herman Community Center.

VELKOMMEN! HAPPY 140th BIRTHDAY Kongsvinger Church. You are cordially invited to attend a birthday party on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016! Scandinavian goodies served - beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the church basement. Dedication of remodeled church basement at 10:30 a.m.. Service of Holy Communion at 11 a.m. followed by an old-fashioned Kongsvinger Potluck Dinner. Conclude afternoon with cupcakes and ice cream at 3 p.m. and a farewell until next time. Come visit, laugh, and enjoy a day celebrating 140 years of fellowship in the love of our Lord Jesus Christ. Only by remembering our past, can we appreciate today and grow into the future! Sept. 20, 1876-2016

Monday, September 19

SONS OF NORWAY Norskfodt Lodge 1-590 will meet at First Lutheran Church, Morris at 7 p.m. Program is by Patricia Lundeen of Brainerd who is a lifelong musician and organist and has presented programs on Scandinavian music. Public is welcome and invited to attend. Refreshments served.

Tuesday, September 20

THE VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS AUXILIARY #5039 will meet at 2 p.m. at Old No. 1 lower level. Anyone interested in joining are welcome.

THE MORRIS POST 5039 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars meets at 7:30 in the lower level of Old Number One in Morris. All members and eligible veterans urged to attend.

Wednesday, September 21

HOSTAS COME GROW WITH US class. Learn about raising hostas, color and landscaping, dividing, and much more. Held at 5:15 p.m. in the Horticulture Display Garden at the West Central Research and Outreach Center. 46352 State Hwy 329, Morris. (320) 589-1711. In the event of inclement weather, class will be held in AgCountry Auditorium at the WCROC. Admission is free, donations accepted.

ROSEMALING DEMONSTRATION with Avis Brandt on Wednesday, Sept. 21st from 9:30-11:30 am at the Morris Senior Center. Come and try your hand at the Norwegian decorative painting art of Rosemal!

Thursday, September 22

FREE CREATIVE COLORING EVENT at the Morris Public Library from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The library will provide coloring pages and pencils to use, or you may bring your own. All ages are welcome.

COME CELEBRATE THE GRAND OPENING of the Morris Area Community Education Outdoor Learning Environment on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Ribbon Cutting at 6 p.m. Explore and Play from 6:10 to 7:15 p.m. and Circle time from 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. Please park behind the Morris Area Elementary School. Contact Diane Strobel at 320-585-2237 or dstrobel@morris.k12.mn.us for more information.

Wednesday, September 28

LEFSE MAKING DEMONSTRATION on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. at the Morris Senior Center.

Friday, September 30

THE 13th ANNUAL MEANDER will be on Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1-2 along the Minnesota River Valley from Clinton to Granite Falls. The event features 44 other artists in at least 31 studios and venues in the juried Meander. Along with the artists, there are special events on both Friday and Saturday nights, including a concert by prairie musician Jerry Ostensoe at the Watson Town Hall starting at 7 p.m. on Friday; and a progressive dinner with live music at multiple locations in Granite Falls ... the Granite Falls Musical Chairs. This goes from 6 to 10 p.m. On Saturday night, the New Standards Trio will perform a concert at the Dawson Memorial Auditorium. For ticket information go towww.dawsonboydarts.com/. Admission is $15 for adults and $5 for students. For more information see www.artsmeandor.com.