Early morning fire destroys garage

Morris Fire Chief Dave Dybdal reports that at 1:42 a.m. Sunday, firefighters were called to 44350 230th Street for a garage fire. The fire was fully engulfed when the fire department arrived.

In a press release, Dybdal said that it took between 10,000 and 15,000 gallons of water and another 35 gallons of foam to douse the flames. Dybdal said there were some small explosions during the fire from LP cylinders and a vehicle inside the garage.

The garage and all of the contents are a complete loss. However, there were no injuries and there was no damage reported to the deck or the house.

Dybdal said "It's a good thing the homeowner woke up and looked out the window when they did and called 9-1-1. They said it was just an orange glow of fire coming out the window and roof."

The cause of the fire will be investigated by Dybdal and State Fire Marshal Toby McLain on Monday.

The Hancock Fire Department was paged for extra water supply and the Stevens County Sheriff's Department, the Stevens County Ambulance and Morris Police Department also responded to the scene.