Yauk moves on from Morris Library

Danny Baldelomar talks with former Morris Public Library Director Melissa Yauk after he and his sister gave her flowers during her farewell reception. Rae Yost photos/Sun Tribune

Former Morris Public Library Director Melissa Yauk, left, talks with the Rev. Lauren Hauger during Yauk's farewell open house earlier this month.

Danny and Gabby Baldelomar gave Melissa Yauk hugs on Sept. 14 inside the Morris Public Library.

The two kids were saying "goodbye" to the library director who left after about eight years in Morris. Yauk moved to Boise, Idaho, to be near family.

"She helps me do video games," Danny Baldelomar, 7, said.

And Yauk helped with books.

"She's wonderful with him, Danny's mom Angie Baldelomar said. "She helps him find books he's interested in. She goes out of her way to help him."

Going out of her way is something Yauk did often as the library director, members of the library board, patrons and Friends of the Library said.

"She was wonderful about calling me about books," Frances Van Zomeren said. "She always remembered me."

"She was receptive to new ideas and programs," Friends member Ted Goldstein said.

Programming and special events grew under Yauk's leadership, Friends member Darlene Pasche said.

"It was clear she wanted to make sure the library was a place to be used by everyone," library board member and Morris Mayor Sheldon Giese said.

Yauk was instrumental in opening the library to a Latino women's support group, Baldelomar said.

The group needed a place to meet about four years ago and Yauk made sure the group could meet at the library, Baldelomar said.

"She always made sure we had everything we needed," Baldelomar said.

The group met at the library for about a year until it outgrew the space, she said.

Yauk told folks at her open house that she will return on visits.

Giese and Pasche said Yauk saw the need for library building improvements. A fundraising campaign has started to pay for improvements.

Giese hoped that during one of Yauk's visits she could see those completed improvements.