    MAHS crowns homecoming royalty

    By ryost@morrissuntribune.com Today at 9:33 a.m.
    Britta Engebretson is crowned MAHS homecoming queen Sept. 26. Rae Yost/Sun Tribune1 / 5
    Wyatt Vavra reacts after being crowned MAHS's homecoming king Sept. 26. Rae Yost/ Sun Tribime2 / 5
    Members of the 2016 MAHS homecoming court. Rae Yost/Sun Tribune3 / 5
    Members of the freshmen players on the MAHS football team perform "I'm a Little Teapot" during the Sept. 26 homecoming program. Rae Yost/Sun Tribune4 / 5
    Wyatt Vavra and Britta Engebretson were crowned Morris Area High School's Homecoming King and Queen Monda, Sept. 26. Rae Yost/Sun Tribune5 / 5

    Wyatt Vavra is Morris Area High School's new homecoming king and Britta Engebretson is the new homecoming queen.

    The two students were crowned last night in the high school auditorium.

    The homecoming program included games played by the candidates, a fashion show of the clothing that could be worn in the designated dress-up days for homecoming week, a performance by the school's A Cappella Choir and other activities.

    For more coverage, see the Sun Tribune's Facebook page and Oct. 1 edition. Watch for more coverage of the week's activities.

