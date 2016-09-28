Hill says Oregon Avenue project in final stages

Morris City Manager Blaine Hill said the Oregon Avenue project is in its final stages. Rae Yost/Sun Tribune

The construction project on a section of Oregon Avenue in Morris is in its final stages, Morris CIty Manager Blaine Hill said.

Hill said in an interview earlier this week and in his city manager report to the Morris City Council this week that underground work is completed. Construction crews are working on curbs, gutters, sidewalks and driveways.

The Oregon Avenue project is also tied to a reclaim project on several streets near it. The road base on Oregon Avenue will be coordinated with the reclaim project, Hill said.

The blacktop phase can start when the road base is completed.

An assessment hearing has been set for Oct. 25.