Police urge residents to lock vehicles, remove valuables

The Morris Police Department received a report on Wednesday, Sept. 27, of break-in of an occupied residence on the east side of Morris in the early morning hours, Morris Police Chief Ross Tiegs said in a notification to the media and on the police department's Facebook page. An investigation into the report is ongoing. The Morris Police Department has no reason to think the public is at danger, but wants to remind people to secure their homes and garages, and be aware of circumstances and people that seem out of the ordinary, Tiegs said in the notification.