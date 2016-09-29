Police urge residents to lock vehicles, remove valuables
The Morris Police Department received a report on Wednesday, Sept. 27, of break-in of an occupied residence on the east side of Morris in the early morning hours, Morris Police Chief Ross Tiegs said in a notification to the media and on the police department's Facebook page. An investigation into the report is ongoing. The Morris Police Department has no reason to think the public is at danger, but wants to remind people to secure their homes and garages, and be aware of circumstances and people that seem out of the ordinary, Tiegs said in the notification.
The police also remind people to lock their vehicles and not leave valuables in them. Police have received a number of reports recently of unlocked vehicle being rummaged through with money and electronics appearing to be the target, Tiegs said in the notification.