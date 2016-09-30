County receives grant for Hancock project

The money has arrived to help tear down the former Owl's Nest in Hancock.

Stevens County will receive $46,100 from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

That grant along with $18,750 from the county and $27,350 from the city of Hancock means there should be enough money to demolish the Owl's Nest building and four additional buildings next to that building.

The county and city are spending a combined $46,100 up-front but will get that and more in return with planned redevelopment of the lots, Stevens County Coordinator Becky Young said.

"The big thing here is the value for the tax rates will increase 100 percent," Young said.

"The property tax increase will return to the city its entire investment in less than four years," said Justin Cronen of Community Development Bank in Hancock.

The Owl's Nest has been in tax forfeiture since at least 2007, Young said. The county and other taxing bodies do not receive any paid taxes on a property in tax forfeiture.

Meanwhile the property has been vacant and continued to deteriorate, Young and Cronen said.

"It is so severely damaged inside," Young said. "It's been exposed to water, snow, ice and animals," Young said.

"It's deteriorated so significantly that bricks are falling off (the exterior)," Cronen said.

Salvaging the building was too costly and impractical, they said.

And when officials considered the cost of demolishing the Owl's Nest with common walls on each side it began to make more sense to demolish two buildings next to it on each side, Cronen said. Demolishing the Owl's Nest would likely damage the adjacent buildings, Cronen said.

"It's not practical to take down the Owl's Nest and leave the others in place," Cronen said. Demolishing the Owl's Nest alone was as expensive, or even more expensive, than demolishing five buildings, Cronen said.

The demolition will create space for a proposed apartment project that could include retail stores at street level, Cronen said.

The city and area have a need for workforce housing, Cronen said.

The possibility of retail stores would happen if there is enough interest, Cronen said. People who have interest in a retail space should contact Cronen at Community Development Bank as soon as possible.

Community Development Bank's parent organization. Midwest Minnesota Development Corporation, a nonprofit based in Detroit Lakes, would be the owner and developer of the project, Cronen said.

Midwest Minnesota Development Corporation will buy the buildings on each side of the Owl's Nest, Young said.

Young said the county is pleased with the joint effort of the county, city, bank and Midwest Minnesota Development Corporation.

The bank and Midwest Minnesota Development Corporation already made an investment on main street when the new bank was built several years ago.

"We've got a lot of confidence in Hancock," Cronen said. "We want to see it grow and thrive."

Demolition should start in the spring.