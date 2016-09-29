The celebrated GRAMMY nominated Chicago-based Lincoln Trio—made up of Desirée Ruhstrat, violin, David Cunliffe, cello, and Marta Aznavoorian, piano—takes its name from their home, the heartland of the United States, the land of Lincoln.

MORRIS, Minn - The 2016–17 University of Minnesota, Morris Performing Arts Series continues with The Lincoln Trio on Saturday, Oct. 1. The ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Student Center's Edson Auditorium.

Chicago-based musicians Desirée Ruhstrat, violin; David Cunliffe, cello; and Marta Aznavoorian, piano, have been performing together as The Lincoln Trio since 2003. The classical music group has amassed international renown through performances at symphony, orchestra, and opera halls around the globe. With repertoire ranging from the tried-and-true works of Haydn and Beethoven to pieces composed just for them, The Lincoln Trio welcomes audience members of all musical tastes and levels of knowledge to experience their acclaimed chamber music and impressive technical skills.

Tickets are available for purchase online, by phone and mail, or in person at the Office of Student Activities. For tickets and more information, please visit tickets.umn.edu or call 320-589-6077