Spirits roar at Morris Area homecoming festivities

The Morris Area High School held its traditional homecoming pep fest and parade on Friday, Sept. 30.

The pep fest was highlighted by an induction of the homecoming candidates and candidate games, a fall sports update by the Morris/C-A captains followed by captain games, and the high school winning the cream jug for the second straight year, recording 98 decibels (according to judge Tony Reimers' phone app) during the Tiger cheer.

The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tigers take on the Sting of Yellow Medicine East at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 at Big Cat Stadium. Tailgating on the concourse prior to kickoff. Check out more photos n next week's print edition of the Morris Sun Tribune. Check out who was in the parade here.

