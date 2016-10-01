Community Calendar

THE 13th ANNUAL MEANDER will be Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1-2 along the Minnesota River Valley from Clinton to Granite Falls. The event features 44 artists in at least 31 studios and venues in the juried Meander. For more information see www.artsmeandor.com .

Monday, October 3

GFWD MORRIS STUDENT CLUB will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 3, at Helen Kill's home. Lucky Bucks night. Members bring your treasurers. Roll Call "What is your favorite fundraiser?"

Friday, October 7

Fall Family Festival sponsored by RUSC Kinship Mentoring 4 - 6 p.m. at EastSide Park. (Free community event)

Saturday, October 8

FALL BAZAAR, Zion Lutheran Church, 315 S Columbia Ave, Morris from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Coffee and homemade baked goods at 9 a.m. Soup and BBQ's at noon. Bake sale, produce, plants, white elephants and miscellaneous.

FALL BAKE SALE at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Chokio. Silent auction and raffle from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Coffee and Goodies served all morning. Lunch will be soup and sandwiches. Supplemental Funds by Thrivent.

Sunday, October 9

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5029 of Morris will hold its annual membership dinner starting with social hour at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. All members, their guests and families are invited.

Monday, October 10

WELCA GLACIAL RIDGE Fall Gathering will be at Trinity Lutheran Church in Clinton, Minnesota. It will begin with registration at 4:30 p.m. and a light meal at 5 p.m. The program will follow the meal with Louise Ferry, "Take Care of Yourself, My Friend" and Pastor Jennifer Thul, from Tyler, Minnesota, will lead Laughter Yoga.

Saturday, October 15

St. John's Fall Festival at St. John's Lutheran Church in Donnelly, MN. Featuring a quilt raffle, crafts, a bake sale, greeting cards and a white elephant sale. This years menu: Chicken dumpling soup, scalloped potatoes, BBQ sandwiches, coffee and milk, pie (and ala mode). From 10:30a.m. to 1:00p.m.