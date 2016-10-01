Apartment developers address neighborhood concerns

Construction continued earlier this week on a new apartment complex at the site of the old elementary school. Rae Yost/Sun Tribune

An apartment complex under construction at the intersection of College Avenue and East 5th Street in Morris has had some neighbors worried.

But, Barb McGinnis one of the more vocal neighbors, said this week some of her concerns have been eased.

Mike Stoebe of INH Property Management of St. Cloud and Al Keller of East Point of Morris LLC, a partner in the project, told McGinnis the garages facing East 5th Street will have soffit lighting to reduce, or prevent, any light from shining on the 5th Street properties.

Stoebe said in a Sept. 29 interview that the garage lights will be LED lighting. Morris City Manager Blaine Hill describes the lighting as dark-sky lighting that won't disturb the night view or neighborhood.

"We will not do any parking lot post lights," Stoebe said. The project will have wall lights facing the parking lot and sidewalks, he said.

"We will not do any parking lot post lighting," Stoebe said. "That would likely be more offensive to neighbors."

The project representatives also said that evergreens would be planted on the 5th Street side of the project, McGinnis said.

Stoebe said good-sized evergreen trees would be planted on the 5th Street side of the apartment building. The trees will "maximize the natural buffer between properties, Stoebe said.

Stoebe said developers recognized that McGinnis and some other neighbors had concerns. "We proactively made some adjustments," he said.

"I'm much more relieved," McGinnis said now that she's learned of the developers' lighting and screen plans.

.

But McGinnis said she has lived on East 5th Street for about 50 years and all her concerns are not completely gone. "It's been like living in the country," McGinnis said of her view to the west which once was the site of the elementary school. "It was a rural view with nothing there except playgrounds...:"

"The elementary school was on a 17-acre tract devoted to the schools," McGinnis said.

The school was demolished several years ago.

A three-story, 61-unit apartment complex across the street is much different from a school, she said.

"I'm still not happy about the building being there," McGinnis said. A three-story apartment complex is big, too big for the neighborhood and not what she expected to be constructed, McGinnis said.

"There will be lots more traffic, more people living right there," McGinnis said.

Hill said he knows there were concerns from neighbors about the apartment project. Yet, requests for a screen of plants or trees and dark-sky lighting, are not requirements in any city code, Hill said.

If a screen and dark-sky lighting are installed it is on a voluntary basis, Hill said.

Hill said the project's size is not intrusive in the neighborhood. The neighborhood has a history of being busy because of the schools and College Drive route to the University of Minnesota Morris, Hill said.

"That is not a quiet, little, pristine neighborhood," Hill said.

"I grew up here." Hill recalls a busy school, a busy practice football field and the former U.S. Highway 59 that traveled through town on what is now 7th Street.

The apartment project will fill a housing need expressed by city officials, various community officials and UMM officials, Hill said.

"The interesting part is: What's the No. 1 issue in Morris? Housing. Finally, someone is willing to come in and build more housing," Hill said.

McGinnis said she expected a two-story apartment complex, not a three-story building.

Stoebe said in one conversation with McGinnis, they talked about a two-story building but also other possibilities. The developers decided to pursue a three-story project after the UMM indicated its desire to lease 30 units, Stoebe said.

"Until we went with the final blueprint to the city, we didn't know how many units we would build," Stoebe said.

Minutes from the May 10 Morris City Council meeting state Rich Petty, a representative of East Point, told the council the plan was to build a 61-unit apartment complex at the site.

UMM's interest, plus the overall housing need in Morris, the available space, efficiencies and the ability to include an elevator were all factors in choosing a three-story plan, Stoebe said.

"There is strong demand in Morris for the property of the type we are developing," Stoebe said.

The complex will have one-, two- and three-bedroom units in a market rate building, he said.