Haynes retires from SCEIC

SCEIC board chairman Sheldon Giese, left, presents retiring SCEIC executive director Michael Haynes with a plaque in recognition of his service. Sue Dieter/Sun Tribune

Big and small, he worked with them all, but the small projects were often the most gratifying, retiring Stevens County Economic Improvement Commission Director Michael Haynes said.

Haynes is retiring after 26 years as the head of SCEIC. The SCEIC works with and expanding business and industry in the county.

"Working (with smaller clients) has been a real joy," Hayne said. "It's been a lot of fun to help and watch people's dreams come true."

Sometimes, those with dreams of owning a small business may start at the bank.

Justin Cronen of Community Development Bank in Hancock said he has sent clients to Haynes. "He's just got a wealth of knowledge and resources," Cronen said.

"Small business are the bread and butter of America," SCEIC board chairman and Morris Mayor Sheldon Giese said. "I think Michael gets a lot of (satisfaction) in seeing a small business take off. He will help them in anyway to take off."

But, Haynes has also been there for the big projects.

SCEIC board member Doug Ehlers said Haynes has a keen understanding of complicated financing and dealing with the government.

Giese said Haynes was instrumental in the Heartland Chevrolet development project in Morris.

"Michael worked very long and very, very hard with a lot of different agencies," Giese said.

Haynes said he will miss "everything" about the job. Even the work that wasn't always a joy. If you don't do the work that's not fun, you can't get to the work that is fun, Haynes said.

Haynes, a Navy veteran, said he has plans to travel during retirement.

"He leaves some big shoes to fill," Cronen said.