Welcome to the latest edition of the Donnelly News.

Shortened days and cooler nights are a vivid reminder that fall is here. Bean harvest is in full swing, but I have not seen any corn being harvested.

In St. John's/Kongsvinger news: The regular schedule will continue with services at 8:30 a.m. at St. John's; services at 11 a.m. at Kongsvinger, joint Sunday school at Kongsvinger at 9:45 a.m. and coffee fellowship at St. John's following services.

St. John's Fall Fest will be held on Saturday, Oct.15 from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Workday is Friday, Oct. 14, beginning at 9 a.m.

St. John's/Kongsvinger youth group meets on Oct. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. at St. John's.

From Good Shepherd Lutheran Church: New member Sunday will be Oct. 30. If interested in joining the church talk to Pastor Mike Hanson.

Oct. 8 is a busy day. Zion Lutheran Church of Morris will hold their Fall Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Coffee and homemade baked goods at 9 a.m. Soup and BBQs will be available at noon. Our Savior's Lutheran Church of Chokio will also hold their Fall Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Coffee and goodies will be served all morning. Lunch will be soup and sandwiches.

The Glacial Ridge Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church fall gathering will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church of Clinton on Oct.10 beginning with registration at 4:30 p.m. and meal at 5 p.m. The program is by Louise Fery and Pr. Jennifer Thul.

United Methodist Church of Herman will hold their fall family dinner on Oct.16 from 11a.m. to 1 p.m.

Death notice: Ione Lange of Morris passed away on Sept. 22. Survivors include her sons Kendon of Morris and Kermit of Alberta. They are part of our Threshing Bee "family."

Pauline Hobron of Sparks, Nevada passed away on Sept. 21. Survivors include her nephew Dick (Linda) Wente of Donnelly and niece Diane (Wally) Kill of Morris and their families.

Former Donnelly resident Alan Bouressa of Rice, Minnesota, passed away on Sept. 23. Survivors include his nephew Darin (Amy) Bouressa of Donnelly.

RUSC Kinship will hold a fall festival on Oct. 7 at East Side Park in Morris from 4 to 6 p.m. They are still looking for groups or individuals willing to help out with the event.

Options for Women's will hold their annual Italian dinner at the Evangelical Free Church in Morris on Sunday, Oct. 2 with dinner and program at 5:30 p.m. A free will donation will be collected.

The Donnelly city council and Rendsville 4-H both meet on Monday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. The council meets at the town hall and the 4-H club meets at St. John's in Donnelly.

The Stevens County Genealogical Society will meet on Oct. 6 at 1:30p.m. at the Morris Public Library.

The Viking Library Bookmobile will be on Main Street in Donnelly on Oct. 10 from 3:45 to 4 p.m.

At 7 p.m. on Oct. 10, the firemen will meet at the fire hall and he Donnelly Community Club will meet at the community hall.

The Morris Area School Board will meet in Donnelly at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 in the Donnelly town hall.

A pancake breakfast to benefit Someplace Safe will be held on Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Old No. 1 Southside in Morris.

Rockin C Horse Farm will hold Pumpkin Days Oct.15 and 16. They are located 7 miles west of Donnelly on 150th Street.

Wyatt Vara was crowned Morris Area High School homecoming king on Sept. 26.

On Sept. 19, Jerry and Joan Kopacek along with Helen Kill were part of the VFW Auxiliary Honor Guard that greeted National VFW President Colette Bishop in Osakis. Bishop is touring Minnesota.