Fire damages garage on west side of Morris

Morris Fire Chief Dave Dybdal said the fire started in a wood stove in the garage. The stove and nearby furniture and a wall were damaged in the fire, he said.

The fire is the 12th structural fire this year for the Morris Fire Department, Dybdal said. "We surpassed last year's total (several) weeks ago," Dybdal said of fire calls.

Brown said her maintenance man Troy Brown uses the stove and garage. She was working in the kitchen when she noticed smoke coming from the garage around 4 p.m.

"(Pillen) ran out with the garden house...and started spraying water on the fire until the fire department got here," Brown said.

"Thank God you saw the smoke," Pillen said.

Dybdal said the fire would have been difficult to reach with the garden hose because it was primarily in the stove, stove components and nearby furniture. The fire did travel into a wall, he said.

Still, when someone sees a fire there is an instinct to spray water on it, Dybdal said.

"I'm glad you called when you did," Dybdal said to Brown who had quickly called the fire department when she saw the smoke.

"It doesn't take long (for a fire to spread)," Dybdal said.