UMM celebrates Homecoming 2016

MORRIS, Minn. - The University of Minnesota, Morris invites alumni, students, faculty, staff, and community members to participate in this year’s Homecoming celebration, Oct. 7–9.

Homecoming festivities include sporting events, reunions, performances, and more.

Homecoming 2016 begins with the Distinguished Alumni Award and Cougar Hall of Fame Banquet on Friday, Oct. 7, at 6 p.m. in the Student Center’s Oyate Hall. At 7 p.m. there will be a Celebrating a Decade of Sustainability Progress at Morris—A Reunion and Networking Event for Sustainability-Inspired Alumni event at the West Central Research and Outreach Center (46352 MN-329, Morris, MN 56267). KUMM’s annual homecoming concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7). The evening will conclude with dessert in the Edward J. and Helen Jane Morrison Gallery, beginning at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8, begins with the Class Reunions Brunch from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in Oyate Hall; all alumni are welcome to attend. Registration for the Cougar 5K begins at 9 a.m. at the south entrance of the Student Center, and the race begins at 10. The Women's Basketball Alumni Game begins at 10 a.m. in the PE Center. The Alumni Softball Game begins at 11 a.m., and a UMMAA Board Meeting begins at 11:30. A campus tour (departing from Imholte Hall) begins at 11:45.

The annual residence halls Tug-O-War contest begins at 12 p.m. in Big Cat Stadium, as does the Cougar Baseball Alumni Game. A green tour will depart from the Student Center at 1 p.m., and men’s soccer will take on University of Wisconsin-Superior on the soccer field. The Music Discipline’s annual Homecoming Concert will begin at 2 p.m. in Humanities Fine Arts. Coffee & Cookies with Pounce will be served in the Oyate Hall Alumni Room at 2:30 p.m. Women's Soccer will face University of Wisconsin-Superior at 3 p.m., while the volleyball team faces Bethany Lutheran in the PE Center.

A Cougar Football Alumni Reunion will be held from 3to 6 p.m. in the social tent near Big Cat Stadium (rain site is Old No. 1). Tailgating begins at 4 p.m. outside Big Cat Stadium, with Cougar Football kicking off its “blackout” Homecoming game against Martin Luther at 6 p.m.

The Homecoming weekend concludes on Sunday, Oct. 8, with a flag raising for the winner of the residence halls Tug-O-War contest at 11:30 a.m. at Tug Lake (weather permitting). The Cougar Men's Soccer Alumni Game begins at 12 p.m. at the soccer field.

The campus bookstore will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.

For more information on Homecoming 2016 and to RSVP for the Friday evening banquet, please visit morris.umn.edu/homecoming or call 320-589-6066.

Schedule of Events

Friday, October 7

5 p.m. Reception, Student Center, Oyate Hall - Alumni Room

6 p.m. Distinguished Alumni Award and Cougar Hall of Fame Homecoming Banquet, Oyate Hall

7 p.m. Celebrating a Decade of Sustainability Progress at Morris—A Reunion and Networking Event for Sustainability-Inspired Alumni, West Central Research and Outreach Center

7:30 p.m. KUMM Homecoming Concert (doors open at 7 p.m.)

8 p.m. Dessert and Drinks, Edward J. and Helen Jane Morrison Gallery, Humanities Fine Arts

Saturday, October 8

10–11:30 a.m. Class Reunions Brunch, Oyate Hall

9 a.m. Cougar 5K Registration, south entrance of Student Center

10 a.m. Women's Basketball Alumni Game, PE Center

10 - 6 p.m. Campus bookstore open

11 a.m. Alumni Softball Game, Softball Field

11:30 a.m. UMMAA Board Meeting, Welcome Center #122

11:45 a.m. Campus Tour, departing from Imholte Hall

12 p.m. Annual residence halls Tug-O-War contest, Big Cat Stadium

12 p.m. Cougar Baseball Alumni Game, Baseball Field

1 p.m. Green Tour, departing from the Student Center

1 p.m. Men's Soccer vs. UW-Superior, Soccer Field

2 p.m. Homecoming Concert, Humanities Fine Arts

2:30 p.m. Coffee & Cookies with Pounce, Oyate Hall - Alumni Room

3 p.m. Women's Soccer vs. UW-Superior, Soccer Field

3 p.m. Volleyball vs. Bethany Lutheran, PE Center

3 p.m. Alumni and Friends Social Tent (weather permitting)

3 p.m. Cougar Football Alumni Reunion, social tent

4 p.m. Tailgate, Big Cat Stadium

6 p.m. Cougar Football Homecoming Game vs. Martin Luther, Big Cat Stadium

Sunday, October 9

11:30 a.m. Flag Raising, Tug Lake (weather permitting)

12 p.m. Cougar Men's Soccer Alumni Game, Soccer Field