Newspaper street closes for construction

Street construction started on Pacific Avenue the morning of Oct. 7. The street is closed to traffic. Rae Yost/Sun Tribune

Pacific Avenue in front of the Sun Tribune newspaper office is closed. Customers can reach the office on foot.

The street project is part of a multi-street resurfacing project on various streets in Morris.

Morris City Manager Blaine Hill said work has started on 3rd Street at the intersection with Atlantic Avenue. Additional streets include near the Morris Fire Hall, Green River Road, Pine Street, North Ridge Drive and several blocks of streets in western Morris, Hill said.

"It sounds like they will be paving next week," Hill said. Any construction progress depends on the weather.

The project on Oregon Avenue continues as well.

The Morris City Council will be setting a public hearing on the assessments for the Oregon Avenue project. A hearing will also be set for a second potential project near Morris Area High School, Hill said.

The hearings will likely be held in conjunction with first city council meeting in November, Hill said. The meeting date will need to change because the regular meeting is election day, Nov. 8. Hill said the city is considering Nov. 1.