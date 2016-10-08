Juniors, seniors battle in powderpuff game

Juniors get into formation on the field.

Senior reaches for the flag while others are in pursuit in powderpuff football.

Juniors run the ball during the annual powderpuff football game Sept. 28 at Big Cat Stadium.

Juniors are on defensive pursuit as seniors run the ball.

A couple of seniors on the sidelines predicted it.

"I think we're gonna win," Holli Christians said of the annual Morris Area High School's Powderpuff Football Game Sept. 28.

The annual game pits senior girls against junior girls in a flag football game at Big Cat Stadium. The seniors clad in black defeated the juniors, dressed in pink, by more than two touchdowns.

While the seniors were confident before the game's start the juniors were not without their swagger.

When junior Jenna Larsen heard the seniors' predictions of victory her reply was, "We'll see them on the field."

Both teams boasted of their starting quarterbacks.

"We've got a good quarterback," junior Islande Sperr said.

"We do very well in passing and catching the ball," senior Brooke Gillespie said.

The senior quarterback was Correy Hickman.

"She's aggressive," Christians said.

Hickman did command the field as she deftly passed the ball on the offense and hit at least one 40-yard completion.

The seniors scored first.

"We're pretty impressive right now," senior Koral Tolifson said.

"I'm liking it," senior Morgan Biesterfield said.

One touchdown meant the seniors were already doing better than last year when they didn't score at all.

Junior Karly Fehr was still confident as she stood on the sidelines opposite the seniors. "I'm not worried. I'm just gonna have fun. That's what it is all about," Fehr said.

The teams did have fun. But the seniors, were motivated to win.

"It's better than last year," Hickman said of the team's and her performance. "This year we are just more experienced. We know we will all get to play."

The teams did shuttle players in and out of the game with regularity. The seniors took the early lead and held it. The juniors did score in the fourth quarter.

Another powderpuff games was in the books.