Send in the vote

The outer envelope used for election mail ballots in Stevens County. Rae Yost/Sun Tribune

The tan envelope is the ballot envelope and it's placed inside the witness signature envelope before the material is mailed to the auditor's office. The ballot envelope is sealed and secure. Rae Yost/Sun Tribune

Voters in Chokio, Alberta and 13 townships in Stevens County can vote at the kitchen table for the next president.

Stevens County is using a mail ballot system for those cities and townships for the general election. Voters in those area used mail ballots for the first time in the primary election. This is the county's first year using mail ballots.

Ballots are mailed to registered voters in the participating cities and townships. Cities under a specified population can use mail ballot. Morris does not qualify.

County auditor/treasurer Amanda Barsness said mail ballot voting has existed for several years. The neighboring counties of Swift, Big Stone and others use it.

"This process has been in place for years for many elections," Barsness said.

Townships had been requesting mail ballots in the county before she became the auditor, Barsness said. She's been auditor since 2014.

After talking with auditors in counties that use mail ballots, Barsness gave eligible cities and townships the option to use mail ballots for 2016 elections.

"I think it went really well," Chokio City Clerk Jeri Ritter said of mail ballots in the primary election.

Townships and cities want mail ballots for several reasons.

"We have an older population and this makes it some much easier than coming into the polling site," Ritter said. "We have a hard time getting election judges."

Barsness said more households have two working adults or parents and they may not have time to serve as election judges and can have difficulty getting to election sites.

"It's more convenient...and it saves time and cost for the townships and cities," Barsness said.

Townships and cities do not hire election judges and have other lower costs with mail ballots. They do pay for the envelopes and postage, Barsness said.

Ballots were mailed out in mid-September and completed earlier this month.

The envelope mailed to voters includes the ballot, an explanation sheet, a witness form and return envelope.

The voter and auditor must comply with a strict process to protect the vote, Barsness said.

A witness must verify the vote. A qualified witness is an eligible Minnesota voter or notary from any state.

The witness's signature is required on the mail vote. Ballots without a witness signature are considered spoiled. Barsness will contact the voter

"The witness is acting as the election judge," Barsness said.

The ballot is placed in a sealed envelope and the witness form and ballot are mailed to the auditor's office.

The auditor's office verifies the witness form and separates the sealed ballot. The ballots are placed in a secure area that can only be accessed by the auditor's staff, Barsness said.

"We can start opening mailed ballots a week before election," Barsness said. Two people are required to open each ballot.

Barsness said one of the questions she's received from the public is about the confidentiality and security of the process.

"If a voter is uncomfortable with mailing it in, they can come into the office with the mail ballot," she said.

A voter must be registered to receive a mail ballot. The auditor's office will be sending another round of mail ballots t voters who have registered since the first ballots were sent, Barsness said.

Voters who are eligible for a mail ballot have until Oct. 18 to register so they can receive the mail ballot.

Voters can still register on election day.

Ritter said the general election won't cause the stress of prior elections.

"It will be real nice," Ritter said. "Voters can sit at their kitchen table and do the voting and mail it back in."