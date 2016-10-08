Watching the skills of lefse making

Avis Brandt uses her stick to pick up a piece of lefse during a lefse making demonstration at the Morris Senior Center. Rae Yost/Sun Tribune

Avis Brandt moves a piece of lefse to spot where it can cool. Rae Yost/Sun Tribune.

The women may have a rolling pin, turning stick and griddle in their kitchen but most were convinced they weren't as adept as Avis Brandt when it came to making lefse.

A group of women gathered at the Morris Senior Center Sept. 28 to learn more about making lefse. Lefse is a traditional Norwegian dish whose main ingredient is potatoes. Lefse is eaten with butter, sugar and some, eat it with berries.

"I have a stick," Carol Kummrow said. "I thought I might try it. The only thing I have to (cook with) is a black cast iron frying pan. I guess that works." Yet, almost immediately, Kummrow said, "I have a problem rolling out a pie crust."

While Kummrow wasn't ready to try rolling out the small circles of the potato dough into a thin layer of dough, she did knead the dough.

The keys to good lefse dough is real russet potatoes, Brandt said. It's also important to make sure there is the right amount of flour so the dough isn't sticky and watery, she said.

Kummrow and Pauline Carr were kneading lefse dough when they questioned it's consistency. They consulted Brandt.

"Like I said (Brandt), she's our expert," Kummrow said.

But, it seems, even an expert can learn.

"One of my friends who makes lefse said you have to mix it (knead it) for seven minutes to make sure the flour is incorporated right," Brandt said.

That was news to Gladys Beyer. "...you mix the flour in longer than I did. Mine tends to have sticky spots. It sticks to the rolling pin."

The women took turns rolling out the dough provided by Brandt. The dough did not stick to the pin as the women pressed the rolling pins and spread the dough over a wooden surface.

"I used to make it but it's been so long ago I forgot," joked Ellen Farwell. "The kids used to love it."

Brandt watched as the women rolled the dough and placed it on the griddle. They were nearly as deft as Brandt as they slid the turning stick under the dough to turn it and take it from the griddle.

As Beyer dropped one done lefse onto a sheet of waxed paper, Brandt exclaimed "Aren't they beautiful."

The completed lefse would cool on a table top with a sugar shaker and butter nearby.

The kneeding and forming the dough into small balls, the rolling into a thin layer of dough and the griddle work would continue. Brandt had brought 10 pounds of lefse dough to make that afternoon.

That would make about 50 pieces of lefse.