Looking Back

First at the office of Art LeSage's office of Deputy Motor Vehicle to purchase their 1957 car license tabs was Scott Clark of Morris followed by Vernon Tracy of Herman. Both were at the desk of Miss Janae Hunt Monday morning.

Morris friends of Mrs. Diane Williams of Minneapolis, the former Diane Larson of Morris, noted with interest the full page feature article on the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis which appeared in the Minneapolis Sunday Tribune of September 16. Mrs. Williams is the director of children's activities at the Art Center and was prominently mentioned in the article as well as having her picture included.

Exploding for three touchdowns in the second quarter, the Morris Tigers went on from there to whip the Glenwood Lakers at Glenwood, 31 to 7. It was the Tigers' fourth straight victory of the season. It was their second in West Central conference play and put them at the top of the heap in the loop standings.

Beginning October 1, "one out of every five" new enlistees in the National Guard will be required to have either active federal service in the armed forces of the United States or sign an agreement to "Take 6" in the guard's six month active duty for training program. This announcement was made recently by Major General Joseph Nelson, the adjutant general of Minnesota.

Forty-three years of continuous connection with retail businesses in Morris was concluded Saturday for E. M. Zeches when he formally retired as head of the men's department at the J. C. Penney Co. store. Mr. Zeches came to Morris in 1913 to become connected with the Wells Bros-Hanson department store, one of the pioneer retail establishments in Morris.

40 Years Ago

Items taken from the Tribune of October 7, 1976

Singer song writer Bill Steele will appear at the coffee house at the University of Minnesota, Morris in Edson Lounge. He will be performing songs he composed, such as "garbage," a wry and humorous comment on politics, society and the human condition.

Gary L. Donovan was named "Faculty Coach of the Week" by UMM head coach Al Molde. Donovan joined the UMM staff Oct. 1, 1973, as director of Career Planning and Placement. Molde initiated the coaching program a year ago to build better communication between Morris faculty and Cougar athletic teams.

Dr. Seyed Morteza Niknia, surgeon, will begin work at Stevens County Memorial Hospital Oct. 11. Dr. Niknia comes to Morris from Tyler where he has worked at the A. L. Vadheim Memorial Hospital and clinic since 1974.

Nineteen technical schools, armed forces branches and business institutions will be tentatively represented at the annual Vocation Career Night at the Morris Senior High School. Representatives of the various institutions will discuss vocational opportunities, financial aids, procedures and other information,

10 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun Tribune of October 4, 2006

The Minnesota Vikings' mascot, Ragnar, was at Big Cat Stadium for the Morris Area Homecoming game. He posed for photos and gave autographs to Viking and Tiger fans alike. Jen Buchanan, Anika Kildegaard and Lori Meyer were only a few of the Tiger fans that Ragnar visited with at Big Cat Stadium. His appearance was sponsored by Morris Auto Plaza.

WestMor Industries is planning to expand on its current site in the Morris Industrial park to consolidate its operations at the park location. Tom Zosel, WestMor president and Chief Financial Officer, said construction on the 55,000 square-foot building is scheduled to begin this fall and is set for completion by spring 2007. WestMor will use about 13 acres for the facility, and is gaining approval from local taxing authorities to build under the JOBZ program, which utilizes a variety of tax incentives to encourage development.

Design Morris! is currently seeking volunteers to help plant trees and shrubs along Morris' highway entrances. A grant from the Minnesota Department of Transportation is paying for the trees, shrubs, and other supplies, but a team of volunteers is needed to help plant the trees and maintain them during the first three years, according to committee member Sue Granger.

The KSAX weather man, Ryan Vipond, was in attendance at the Pope/Stevens Water Fest held in Glenwood. Students from both St. Mary's and Chokio-Alberta learned about the weather and storms.

Kongsvinger Lutheran Church of rural Donnelly celebrated 130 years as a congregation Sept. 23. The church was organized Sept. 20, 1876 by a group consisting of mostly Norwegians. It was named after Kongsvinger, Norway, a community near the Swedish border. For many years the congregation met in homes and at the school in Donnelly. In 1889 the church was built in Rendsville Township and is still operating today.

Morris Area came back from a three-touchdown deficit to score 38 second-half points and beat Paynesville 45-40 in the Tigers' Homecoming football game. The Tigers are 3-1 in the West Central South Conference. They take on 4-0 Yellow Medicine East this Friday in the Tigers' final regular season home game at Big Cat Stadium. Tiger Coach Jerry Witt said YME is a strong football team.

Reflecting Back Lynn Halbakken

Can you name the current business that is located in this building?

