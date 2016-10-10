Check This Out

"There's so much more to a book than just reading."

That is a quote from one of my favorite authors, Maurice Sendak. Mr. Sendak knew that a book is not just words and pictures on pages. And, people who use libraries know that there's so much more to a library than books. Yes, there are dvds, audio books, e-books, and magazines but there is also space for community to share ideas, make things, write, gather, think, and explore.

What's happening at the library this month? We have two free movie matinees in the month of October. Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1:30pm will feature a Japanese animated film from 1988 about a fuzzy, giant, furry, pointy-eared creature with wide eyes and a fantastic smile. This film is rated G and is 85 minutes in length. During MEA on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 2:00pm we will show an animated movie about not so happy fine feathered friends. This film is rated PG and 97 minutes in length. Please call the library for movie titles.

The Morris Public Library is hosting a book club for The Goblin Emperor by Katherine Addison on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 7-8pm. This book choice was inspired by The Prairie Gate Literary Festival held annually at UMM. On Saturday, Oct. 22 Author Sarah Monette (AKA Katherine Addison) will be part of a Q&A moderated panel, give a reading, and host a writer's workshop. All of these opportunities are free. You can check the Prairie Gate Literary Festival website for details.

www4.morris.umn.edu/prairie-gate-literary-festival

A coloring night for adults and children will be held at the library from 6:30-8pm on Thursday, Oct. 20. It is likely we will continue to host coloring nights throughout the winter months so look for more dates in my next column. The Friends of Library provide colored pencils and the library provides coloring sheets for those who don't bring their own.

Current book displays at the library — Children's Halloween books, adult fiction horror, new audio-books and a special display of fiction by a very well-read seventh-grader.

I continue to accept applications for a part-time library clerk. If you are a friendly person looking to work evenings and every other Saturday please pick up an application at city hall or the library.

The library is always seeking volunteers — shelving books is a great way to learn about the collection. When I began shelving it was typical that I would bring at least five books home each day — nonfiction, fiction new and old, poetry, cookbooks...you name it, it was easy to get carried away and too much fun!

I am thrilled to be the new library director of the Morris Public Library. I am excited to help this community navigate the library and discover what services the library has to offer that they may not know about. Please do not hesitate to ask questions and make suggestions. Fiction, Mystery, Sci-Fi, Non-Fiction, Children's, Young Adult, and Spanish language — it's our role to provide you with the media you desire.

"And now," cried Max. "let the wild rumpus start!"