Community Calendar

FALL BAZAAR, Zion Lutheran Church, 315 S Columbia Ave, Morris from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Coffee and homemade baked goods at 9 a.m. Soup and BBQ's at noon. Bake sale, produce, plants, white elephants and miscellaneous.

Sunday, October 9

THE VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS Post 5029 of Morris will have its annual membership dinner starting with social hour at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. All members, their guests and families are invited.

Monday, October 10

WELCA GLACIAL RIDGE Fall Gathering will be at Trinity Lutheran Church in Clinton. It will begin with registration at 4:30 p.m. and a light meal at 5 p.m. The program will follow the meal with Louise Ferry, "Take Care of Yourself, My Friend" and Pastor Jennifer Thul, from Tyler, Minnesota, will lead Laughter Yoga.

Saturday, October 15

St. JOHN'S FALL Festival at St. John's Lutheran Church in Donnelly. Featuring a quilt raffle, crafts, a bake sale, greeting cards and a white elephant sale. This years menu: Chicken dumpling soup, scalloped potatoes, BBQ sandwiches, coffee and milk, pie (and ala mode). From 10:30 a.m. to 1:00p.m.

Monday, October 17

SONS OF NORWAY Norskfodt Lodge 1-590 will meet at 7 p.m. Monday Oct.17 at the Morris American Legion. This membership meeting will feature speaker Dan Warneke, Financial Benefits' Counselor and also Jean Marthaler presenting a program of pictures and highlights of her trips to Norway. Guests and potential members welcome.

Thursday, October 20

MOVIE MATINEE at the Morris Public Library, at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 No cost. No pre registration required. Popcorn and drinks provided by the Morris Friends of the Public Library. Call the library at 320 589-1634 for the movie title or for more information.