Two injured in crash north of Chokio

Two people were injured in a collision north of Chokio Thursday morning.

The Stevens County Sheriff's Department reports that a 2015 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 37-year-old Jerrel Olson of Wheaton and a tractor-trailer, driven by Matthew Brunko, age 36, of Herman, collided at the intersection of 130th Street and 600th Avenue.

Recommended for you

The accident occured at approximately 7:52 a.m.

Both drivers were transported by ambulance with what authorities described as non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s department was assisted by the Herman Fire Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, and the Stevens County Ambulance Service.