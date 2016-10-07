Weather Forecast

    Two injured in crash north of Chokio

    By Morris Sun Tribune Staff Today at 12:46 p.m.

    Two people were injured in a collision north of Chokio Thursday morning.

    The Stevens County Sheriff's Department reports that a 2015 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 37-year-old Jerrel Olson of Wheaton and a tractor-trailer, driven by Matthew Brunko, age 36, of Herman, collided at the intersection of 130th Street and 600th Avenue. 

    The accident occured at approximately 7:52 a.m.

    Both drivers were transported by ambulance with what authorities described as non-life threatening injuries.

    The Sheriff’s department was assisted by the Herman Fire Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, and the Stevens County Ambulance Service.

