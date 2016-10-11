Name: Donny Wohlers, incumbent

Occupation:. Owner, Old Number One Bar and Grill

Community involvement: I am a member of Assumption Catholic Church, Morris Lions, Knights of Columbus , American Legion, Pheasants Forever, Deer Hunters Association, and Ducks Unlimited. This past year as county commissioner I have served on Rainbow Rider Board, West Central Minnesota Community Action Board, West Central Juvenile Detention Joint Powers Board, Food Shelf Board, RFC Board, Stevens County Economic Development Board and several other committees.

Family information: Married to Amy Doll, judge in Grant County. Four children: Brennan, attending Mitchell Vo-tech, Carly, junior at Morris high school, Colton, 9th grade, and Bobbi Jo, 7th grade.

1. What qualities and skills would you bring to the Stevens County Board of Commissioners?

I bring a unique view because I started working as a busboy at age 15 and since then I have been a construction employee, an injured worker, and a business owner. I have owned a restaurant for the last 19 years and currently have 37 full and part time employees. I was in the Minnesota Army National Guard for over 10 years. These experiences help me to understand employment issues from the perspective of an employer and an employee. As a business owner I know how important it is to set a budget.

I am a good listener and I enjoy visiting with people. Over the last four years I have talked to many Stevens County residents and have heard their concerns about taxes, regulations, and financial struggles. I think most people feel comfortable talking to me.

Over the last four years I have attended hundreds of meetings on the various boards I served on as county commissioner. Because I've asked questions I have a very good understanding of the programs and agencies in the county.

2. Name three priorities for the county board and why should those be priorities?

1. Controlling taxes. 2. Maintaining roads, bridges and infrastructure. 3. Managing an efficient, quality workforce.

The state has reduced the amount of county program aid we receive at the same time that we are faced with a lot of regulations and unfunded mandates. We can't ignore the mandates but we have many people and small businesses in our community who are barely getting by and cannot afford continuous tax increases. Our roads are an important part of our commerce and can't be ignored. If we are going to balance our spending and income, we need to be as efficient as possible by retaining high quality employees.3. What resources and steps do you use before making decisions on projects, policy and similar topics?

I believe it is important to understand all sides of an issue before making a decision. I start by reading any material that is given to me. If I have questions I will find additional information to read or will ask questions. I think it is important to go to the source for information and I have no problem asking tough questions.

4. Name three challenges for the county board and county.

Basically it all comes down to money. There's only so much we can spend so we need to prioritize. Everyone believes their own project or interest is the most important so as commissioners we have to make tough choices about who or what gets funded. Mental health treatment is becoming a big issue. The social services budget is growing because it is handling so many additional cases, but even law enforcement is now spending time and money dealing with mental health problems. It is an issue that probably needs to be addressed at the state level but county commissioners should be pushing for changes.

5. Why did you choose to run for county commissioner?

I first ran for county commission when I saw the county board was ignoring the wishes of the citizens. I also thought taxes were getting too high. I decided that instead of just complaining I should do something about it. I still believe it is very important to listen to the citizens and hear their complaints. I know I can't always give people the answer they want but I believe I am a fair person and I will continue to work hard.