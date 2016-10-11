Welcome to the latest edition of the Donnelly news.

Except for a cool, rainy day on Tuesday, it has been fairly pleasant and mild this past week. It looks like most farmers have their beans out, and some corn harvest has started but it's a little too wet yet to do much.

In St. John's/Kongsvinger news: Installation of Sunday school teachers will take place on Oct. 9 at both services.

St. John's Fall Fest will be held on Saturday, Oct.15 from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Donnelly are youth group meets on Oct. 19 from 4 to 6 p.m. at St. John's. This is open to all youth in the Donnelly area. Call 246-3211 for more information.

Zion Lutheran Church of Morris will hold their Fall Bazaar is today, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.;

Our Savior's Lutheran Church of Chokio will hold their Fall Bake Sale Oct. 8. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Glacial Ridge Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church fall gathering will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Clinton on Monday, Oct.10 beginning with registration at 4:30 p.m. and meal at 5 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.

A fall family dinner is planned at the United Methodist Church of Herman on Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Federated Church of Morris invites you to hear musician and singer Tony DeBlois on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. DeBlois was born weighing less than two ounces, is blind, autistic and has Savant Syndrome but has been playing piano since the age of 2. A reception will follow the free concert at the church.

Vera Kill of Morris passed away on Sept. 28. Survivors include her son Doug and his wife, Peggy(Kopel).

Former Donnelly area resident Ken Pedersen of Alexandria passed away on Sept 30. He and his brother, Merrill owned and operated the funeral home in Morris for many years.

On Oct. 10, the Viking Library Bookmobile will be on Main Street from 3:45 to 4 p.m. At 7 p.m. on the tenth, the Donnelly fire department will meet at the fire hall and the Donnelly Community Club will meet at the town hall.

The Rockin C Horse Farm Pumpkin Days are Oct.15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 16 from noon to 5 p.m. The ranch is located seven miles west of Donnelly on 150th Street.

There will be an open house 90th birthday party for Opal Harstad at the Green River Apartments on Oct. 9 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Kirby Sayles and Alissa Melberg are happy to announce their engagement. Alissa is the daughter of Penny Melberg and Keith Wetzel and Jay and Laurie Melberg. Her grandparents are Audrey and Nancy Henrichs from Donnelly.

A post-nuptial wedding shower for Justin and Alina Janachovsky will be held on Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. until noon at St. John's Church in Donnelly.

Congratulations to former Donnelly area resident Dorothy Speer who celebrated her 100th birthday on Sept. 20. She is the third former Donnelly area resident to reach that status this year.