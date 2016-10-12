St. Mary's Samplings:

Pre-K: It was a special week in Prek this week. Everyone got to participate in their very first Grandparents Day program! They experienced Prek-6 music rehearsals and did fantastic! I was so proud of everyone! Besides the program, we also focused on the letter Bb and the number 1. We practiced writing B's and 1's, painted Brown Bears, learned sign language for the colors that start with a B, and made a painting by blowing a ball dipped in paint across paper. For science, we explored bubbles by observing what happens when you put raisins in pop and mixing dish soap with water. Everyone loved that we could blow bubbles in the classroom!

Kindergarten: Another busy but fun week! We have a new "member" in our classroom. Beets is our tadpole that we are watching very closely as it changes everyday. It already is a tadpole with legs---that is one of the stages. Grandparents day was Friday and it was fantastic---Everyone was so proud!!

First grade: This week we read stories about how animals grow and change and about how we have grown and changed since birth. We worked with words with the short /i/ sound. In math we took our very first math test on Unit 1 and we completed our NWEA math and reading tests this week. We loved having our grandparents and special friends here on Friday!

Second grade: We completed our first Math unit this week. We finished up the unit by working with adding three numbers, using the less than and greater than symbols, and solving problems. In reading we continued working with finding the main idea and identifying some details in the stories we read. Congratulations to Braelyn for winning third place in the fire department contest. We had a fun day celebrating Grandparent's Day on Friday!

Third grade: The third graders have been busy this week. In math we practiced more with adding and subtracting and we even took our first math test on Friday. In reading we read a fantasy story titled "Wolf" and focused on comparing and contrasting. In grammar we are working with subjects. Also this week we had program practices for our Grandparents and Special Friends concert that was held on Friday. All the students did a wonderful job with their actions and singing!

Fourth grade: It has been another busy week in 4th grade! We are learning about the election process in social studies by reading nonfiction and fiction books and comparing and contrasting them. We are reading in the book of Acts in the Bible to learn about the coming of the Holy Spirit. We are also reading a new read aloud called "The True Story of Rumpelstiltskin".

Fifth grade: This week in fifth grade we learned more about area and perimeter of rectangles and triangles. We found the area and perimeter for complex figures. This seemed difficult at first, but the students soon realized it could be fun! In English class the fourth graders began learning about the writing process. Fifth and sixth graders also did their first writing assignment for the year, a narrative essay. We talked more about signs of God's presence. Students have been finding "God Winks" on their own, it has been really fun sharing and hearing different ways we all see God's love. On Friday we had our Grandparents Day and Special Friends program. We had mass and lunch followed by a program and the book fair! It was a busy, but enjoyable week!

Sixth grade: The students were hard at work with their first novel unit this week. On Tuesday we started "The Sign of the Beaver" by Elizabeth George Speare and have already gotten to chapter three! Sixth grade has also been hard at work rehearsing for the Grandparent's Day concert on Friday with the rest of the school. They are also super excited for the Book Fair that is currently going on, and have already been downstairs checking out what books they would like to read from the available selection. It's pretty cool to see their excitement over reading!