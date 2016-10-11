German delegation visiting Morris this week

About a year after the Morris City Council approved a Climate Protection Partnerships Agreement with Saerbeck, Germany, delegates from Saerbeck will return to Morris. Representatives from Saerbeck will be in Morris Wednesday, Oct. 12 and Thursday, Oct. 13.

The partnership was created so the two cities could exchange information about climate projection and adapting to climate change. The partnership is connected to the University of Minnesota and its relationship with Germany on issues of renewable energy, climate change and similar topics.

Morris is one of five Climate Smart Communities in Minnesota in a three year project on climate change and related topics.

Morris City Manager Blaine Hill was among a group of Morris representatives that recently visited Saerbeck. Hill said the city has implemented several energy projects that could be applied to Morris and Stevens County.

Saerbeck burns garbage to produce energy, Hill said. As landfill space continues to shrink, converting garbage into energy is an option the county and region may want to explore, Hill said.

Morris has several projects to share including the possibility of installing solar panels on the municipal liquor store, Hill said.

Hill said this week's visit include stops at the University of Minnesota Morris and a joint meeting with city council members and county commissioners.