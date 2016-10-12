Oregon Avenue property owners to get assessment notice

Street work continues on Oregon Avenue. A final assessment hearing has been set for Nov. 1. Rae Yost/Sun Tribune

Property owners in the Oregon Avenue street construction project area should watch the mail.

The city of Morris is sending letters about a Nov. 1 final assessment hearing on the project.

"I've got a stack of letters on my desk," Morris City Manager Blaine Hill said at the Oct. 11 meeting.

Property owners will pay for water and storm sewer assessments on the $2.1 million Oregon Avenue project.

The assessment per water connection is $4,260.77, Hill said.

Consulting engineer Jeff Kuhn said the assessments for storm sewer work will be 7 to 9-cents-per-square- foot.

The storm sewer assessment range is $4,900 to $6,300 based on a 7,000 square-foot lot, which Hill said was a typical sized lot in Morris.

Assessments to properties will total $339,000, Hill said. That $339,000 will be applied to the total $565,540 the city must pay for the $2.1 million project.

The federal government pays $982,110 and the state of Minnesota pays $553,000.

The city hasn't had an assessment hearing since 2013 when it completed the West 9th, West 10th and West 11th Street project, Hill said.

"How does this compare to West 9th, 10th and 11th?" councilman Kevin Wohlers asked.

"We're using the same formula as we used for West 9th, 10th and 11th," Hill said.

If assessments are not paid in 30 days they are applied to the tax system.

Wohlers and councilman Bill Storck said property owners should be happy with the project.

The project isn't finished but the blacktop portion started this week.

"Hopefully they get it all done before it gets too cold," Hill said.

Kuhn said the wearing course, or final course, on the street won't be added until the spring.