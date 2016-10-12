Music leads to paying it forward

Ken and Linda Hodgson received the Pay It Forward Stevens County award for their volunteer work in the community. From left, Ken Hodgson, Linda Hodgson, Mary Holm, who nominated them, and from Pay It Forward Sue Dieter, Ryan Slieter and Sheldon Giese. Rae Yost/Sun Tribune

Something that rarely happens to Ken Hodgson did on Oct. 3.

"I'm rarely speechless," Hodgson said. But Hodgson was at a loss of words after learning that he and his wife Linda received the Pay It Forward Stevens County award for their contributions to the Morris community.

"I'm overwhelmed, we just do our thing," Ken Hodgson said.

And music is much of the couple's thing.

"Often, wherever there is music in the Morris area, Ken and Linda are there leading the way, performing or both," said Mary Holm, who nominated the couple for the award.

Ken taught music at the University of Minnesota Morris for many years. Linda has taught music at St. Mary's Catholic School for many years.

The couple organized a winter music sing that moved from church to church, Holm said.

"They also organized and helped coordinate the Good Friday Tenebrae Community Service which was enjoyed by so many people and many denominations in 2016," Holm said.

The Hodgsons also organize and help run the Kiwanis Talent Show. Holm said "it's a great community event again enjoyed by many people."

The Hodgson said sharing music and being involved are natural for them.

"We love Morris," Linda Hodgson said. "We love our community. We are so happy to live here. The community's been good to us."

The Hodgsons are also involved in the local humane society and their local church.