Looking Back

Splitstoser's Food Market in Morris is observing the 60th anniversary of its founding with a two-day anniversary sale. The Splitstoser business was originally established in Morris in October, 1896 by Fred Splitstoser, father of Art Splitstoser, present proprietor. The present owner has been connected with the business for more than 30 years.

Dr. B. F. Ederer of La Jolla, CA., former Morris dentist and author, will be featured on the "I Search for Adventure" program on Channel 11. Dr. Ederer is also scheduled to appear on the same program on Nov. 5, his program then being entitled "Uranium Strike".

The vice president of the United States, Richard M. Nixon, will speak at Alexandria on Saturday. Nixon will arrive at the Alexandria airport, his speech is scheduled at the Alexandria high school auditorium.

Fanned by strong northwest winds, flames destroyed the barn and four other buildings on the Henry Fahje farm, three miles west and a half mile south of Chokio. Fire departments from Chokio and Graceville were called to the farm to battle the blaze but found it impossible to save the buildings in the direct path of the fire. The firemen's efforts finally were centered on protecting the remaining buildings, including the house.

The top game in the West Central conference this week will pit the league-leading Tigers of Morris against a potent Benson club on the Braves' field. With the conference leadership at stake insofar as the Tigers are concerned, the battle promises to be a rugged one. The Tigers have a 5-0 record for the season. The Tigers will counter the Braves' backfield threat with Captain Gary Melchert, heralded as the outstanding back in the conference, at fullback; Ronnie Max, a capable quarterback, though his effectiveness may be cut down by a pulled knee muscle; and Chuck Loeffler and Gary Raasch, the latter a sophomore, at right and left halves. The starting Tiger line will probably have Dennis Harren and Jerry Hensley at ends. Ray Nibbe and Dave Lindenberger at tackles, Chuck Kellenberger and George Splitstoser at the guards, and Fougeron at center.

A meeting of Scouters in the Lakes Districts, Red River Valley Council, held at the Federated church, Morris, is heralded on the "the best meetings in recent years". Personnel attending the meeting were den mothers, cubmasters, pack committeemen, assistant leaders, and members of the district committee, including institutional representatives.

40 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun of October 12, 1976

An important part of any 4-H program are the adult key leaders. Among those recognized for their efforts as key leaders at 4-H family night are Mrs. Orville Raasch, Mrs. Leonard Wulf, Mrs. George Schwartz, Mrs. Tim Morton, Mrs. Don Horning, Mrs. Alan Parson, Alan Parson, Mrs. Paul Grotjohn, Dan Horning, Mrs. Kruize, Mrs. Paul Speer, Mrs. Bud Johnson, Mrs. Roger Horning and Roger Horning.

Construction is expected to begin Nov. 1 on a 160 x140 feet building for the production of modular homes in Morris, it was announced. The announcement was made jointly by Dr. John Watzke, president of the Morris Community Industrial Development Corporation (MCIDC) and Elmer Rome, chairman of the board of Trademark Homes, Inc., presently located in Guttenberg, Iowa. The Morris industry is expected to begin production March 1, 1977, and will initially employ 50-60 persons, with an estimated payroll of about $400,000. Morris director of Economic Development, Bruce Maus, explained that the location of Trademark Homes here is an expansion, not a relocation. The building will be located south of the Morris city garage.

Morris committed five turnovers and lost to the undefeated Montevideo Mohawks 36-14 at Morris. Now sporting a 6-0 record, the Mohawks recovered three Tiger fumbles and intercepted two passes enroute to scoring seven points in the first quarter, 10 in the second, 12 in the third and seven in the fourth.

The Morris High School cross country team finished third in a triangular meet against West Central Conference rivals Litchfield and Willmar at Willmar. The Tiger harriers, coached by Marv Meyer, totaled 56 points to finish behind winner Litchfield (32) and host Willmar (39).

Richard Eul, Morris Fire Department chief, gave John Berger, Villa Of St. Francis administrator each a check for $1,000. The money will be used by the Villa to help pay for a van to be used in resident transportation and by the hospital to purchase equipment. The fire department raised the money at the State Firemen's Convention held in Morris during June.

10 Years Ago

Items taken from the Sun Tribune of October 7, 2006

Ever wonder what your school looks like from an airplane? Third through sixth grade students from the Cyrus Math, Science and Technology school had the opportunity to find out as part of the Young Eagles Program. The Young Eagles Program was developed to welcome young people to the world of aviation. Volunteer pilots Rick Woltjer, Paul Strandberg and Gene Underland took turns taking the students for short flights over the area. Marvin and Mary Jo Brown hosted the event at their farm.

Father Michael Peterson was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Paul V. Dudley at Blue Cloud Abbey, Marvin, South Dakota. Father Michael's ordination is the first in the Benedictine community in 24 years. Father Michael is the abbey's organist and choir master. He is also the librarian, director of Camp Mahpiyato, and is in charge of Sts. Placid and Maur Hermitages. He was raised in Morris and is the son of Phyllis Peterson and the late Jack Peterson.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is planning to construct a 330-foot radio tower in Morris to replace the one currently located at the district MnDOT garage. MnDOT will allow the county to put their equipment on the tower in exchange for a 75 by 75 foot parcel of land to build it on near the county garage. County Coordinator Jim Thoreen said that the new tower likely will not be finished by the May 1 deadline the county faces to remove its tower from its current location at the West Central Research and Outreach Center. However, Thoreen will negotiate with WCROC officials on those details.

The food was your typical bean feed fare, but the crowd was anything but usual for the Stevens County DFL Fall Fundraiser in Morris. Almost 500 people came to the Morris National Guard armory to hear Al Franken give the keynote address for the annual event.