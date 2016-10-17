Barber finds creativity in library

As a kid, Anne Hennen Barber often walked the block from her home in Morris to the library. The library was a particular favorite place on those hot summer days.

"This was like my second living room, with air conditioning," Barber said. "For somebody who read all the time this was a nice place to come. A cool place to read. It was comfortable."

She wants to expand on her childhood sense of comfort to even more users.

"I see now when people come in and I realize we can create more reading spaces for people," Barber said.

"I want to provide hopefully, a space where everyone feels welcome," Barber said.

The library is a service for young, old and people of all economic and social backgrounds, Barber said.

While Barber wants to create spaces for quiet reading and study, she wants the library to continue to be a non-quiet, friendly place.

"This is not a 'shushing library,'" Barber said. Users can talk and laugh, she said.

The library is at the start of a possible re-design.

"When they hired a new director, they asked if somebody was willing to take that on," Barber said.

She's willing to take on that long-term project.

Any expansion or re-design possibility is still in its infancy but Barber will be working on that while she pursues other ideas to build on healthy base of use.

Programs at the library include book clubs, arts and craft classes, guest speakers and others.

Barber would also like to see more art in the library.

She's an artist herself who taught filmmaking for about 15 years before she and her husband moved to Morris three years ago.

The library is creative space that fits her, Barber said.

She may not be helping students learn about lighting or other film techniques but she takes pleasure in helping patrons find the right book or movie or use the computer.

"It's really fun," Barber said. "I think it's every librarian's dream: getting people what they want...,"