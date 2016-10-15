Weather Forecast

    Fire department delivers pizza

    By ryost@morrissuntribune.com Today at 11:14 a.m.
    Morris firefighter Brent Benkord holds a fire hat for Taylor Bruns while Scott Maracco of Pizza Ranch removes the delivered pizza.1 / 4
    Morris firefighter hands Maecy and Jay Kleespie fire hats during their pizza delivery.2 / 4
    Ethan and Adelyn Thompson look over the hats given to them by Morris firefighter Mark Nemmers while their dad Jerry holds the delivered Pizza. Rae Yost photos/Sun Tribune3 / 4
    Damon and Ava Lanoue try on their fire hats after the pizza was delivered.4 / 4

    As part of National Fire Prevention Week the Morris Fire Department delivered pizzas and bused tables at Pizza Ranch on Monday, Oct. 10.

    The firefighters received tips for pizza delivery and for cleaning tables. Pizza Ranch will also donate additional dollars to the department.

    The firefighters delivered pizza in the fire trucks. The sound of sirens and horns could be heard in Morris for several hours during the delivery shift that started at 4 p.m.

