Fire department delivers pizza
As part of National Fire Prevention Week the Morris Fire Department delivered pizzas and bused tables at Pizza Ranch on Monday, Oct. 10.
The firefighters received tips for pizza delivery and for cleaning tables. Pizza Ranch will also donate additional dollars to the department.
The firefighters delivered pizza in the fire trucks. The sound of sirens and horns could be heard in Morris for several hours during the delivery shift that started at 4 p.m.