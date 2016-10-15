Community Calendar

Monday, October 17

SONS OF NORWAY Norskfodt Lodge 1-590 will meet at 7 p.m. at the Morris American Legion. This membership meeting will feature speaker Dan Warneke, Financial Benefits' Counselor and also Jean Marthaler presenting a program of pictures and highlights of her trips to Norway. Guests and potential members welcome.

GFWC MORRIS STUDENTS CLUB will meet at 7 p.m. at Legacy Apartments, 622 East 7th Street. Colleen Rentz is hostess. Program is business meeting. Roll call will be GFWC quiz.

Tuesday, October 18

THE VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS (VFW) AUXILIARY will meet at 2 p.m. at Old No. 1, lower level. All members welcome.

Wednesday, October 19

COME GROW WITH US SERIES - TOP PERFORMING ANNUALS Hundreds of annual flower cultivars are trialed each year in the Horticulture Display Garden at the West Central Research and Outreach Center. Find out which ones are the top ranked for Minnesota gardens from 12:15 to 1 p.m. AgCountry Auditorium at the WCROC, 46352 State Hwy 329, Morris. 320-589-1711. Admission free, donations accepted

Thursday, October 20

MOVIE MATINEE at the Morris Public Library, at 2 p.m. No cost. No pre-registration required. Popcorn and drinks provided by the Morris Friends of the Public Library. Call the library at 320 589-1634 for the movie title or for more information.

Sunday, October 23

A GOSPEL MUSIC CONCERT by The Chordsmen, will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Kensington Covenant Church. Admission is free. Pie and Ice Cream follow the program. For more information, call Pastor Wallin at 320-491-3245.

Tuesday, October 25

THE RED CROSS BLOODMOBILE will be at the University of Minnesota, Morris Student Center from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment.

Wednesday, October 26

THE RED CROSS BLOODMOBILE will be at the University of Minnesota, Morris Student Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment.