Hancock man shot in hunting accident
Corey Ascheman, 27, of Hancock was shot in a hunting accident Sunday morning in Stevens County, the Stevens County Sheriff's Office sad.
Ascheman was accidently shot by another member of a hunting party near Hancock in the incident reported at 10:50 a.m. Oct. 16, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Ascheman was transported to the hospital by the Stevens County Ambulance Service. The Hancock First Responders also responded to the accident.
The incident is under investigation by the sheriff's office, the news release said.